Steven Shay Smith sentenced to 30.9 years in prison for 2024 murder of Bryce Bitar

Steven Shay Smith was sentenced to 30.9 years in prison for the murder of Bryce D. Bitar of Aberdeen. (The Daily World file photo)

On Friday, Steven Shay Smith was sentenced to the maximum of 30.9 years in prison for the August 2024 murder of 34-year-old Bryce D. Bitar of Aberdeen.

Smith was convicted of first degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement in a jury trial in Judge Katherine L. Svoboda’s Grays Harbor County Superior courtroom on May 26. Svoboda presided over Smith’s sentencing as well.

Bitar was found dead after Hoquiam police responded to a 911 call about a man screaming for help near Lower Simpson Avenue, near Doug’s Small Engine Repair. An autopsy determined that Bitar died from blunt force trauma to his head.

During his sentencing recommendation, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford said, “It’s disappointing that this is the maximum. Mr. Smith takes no responsibility and blames everybody but himself. If he gets out, he will do this again. Mr. Smith planned this and made a conscious effort to kill Bryce.”

Bryce’s parents Kristine and Doug Bitar each made statements during the proceedings, which were taking place on Bryce’s sister’s birthday.

Kristine addressed Smith directly and called him a narcissistic sociopath capable of feeling nothing but rage.

“You’re never going to know what it feels like to be a dad, a good dad. … I have the most wonderful memories [of my son]. … I like to think Bryce stopped you from becoming a serial killer. … The only person who could forgive you is dead. … You’ll be remembered as an inmate with a number.”

Doug said, “People like Mr. Smith has no remorse. Bryce cannot be here to talk, I thought I’d confront you. This should come as no surprise to anyone who knows Mr. Smith. He didn’t even know Bryce. Mr. Smith sees himself as a tough guy, he sees himself a violent hero of some sort. [He’s] a pathetic coward. Bryce can’t be protected at this point but maybe others can be. People don’t change that are as far gone as he is. The pain is severe and there is never closure. I’m not going to let Mr. Smith steal the rest of my life. I don’t get to see my son ever again because of you. It’s an understatement to say he’s dangerous. Society deserves protection.”

Before delivering the sentence, Svoboda said that in all her years as an attorney and as a judge she has never seen a homicide that made sense, but “the senseless violence in this case is mind-boggling.”

Svoboda added, “[During the trial], I didn’t believe a word you said. I believe you assaulted him and left him to suffer … and decided to finish the job with deliberate cruelty. To the Bitar family and friends, I can’t make this better. This court acknowledges the grief. I am frankly offended by the standard range … makes no sense to me. I do not think there is a second chance for you, and if you weren’t caught, you would have done it again.”

Smith did not make a statement and plans to file a notice of appeal. His attorney, Albert Didcock, said that Smith does not believe that he committed premeditated murder.