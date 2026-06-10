Taco Tuesday trail: The best Latino restaurants across Grays Harbor

This original content is produced by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and sponsored by visitgraysharbor.com.

There’s something special about Taco Tuesday on Washington’s coast. From authentic street tacos in Aberdeen to ocean-view Mexican dining in Seabrook, Grays Harbor offers a surprisingly diverse collection of Latino-owned and Latino-inspired restaurants that make Tuesdays worth looking forward to.

Aberdeen: A lively taco scene in Grays Harbor

No Taco Tuesday tour of Grays Harbor would be complete without a stop in Aberdeen, home to some of the county’s most beloved Latino restaurants.

For many locals, Taqueria San Jose is the gold standard. Known for authentic Mexican cuisine, flavorful street tacos, and fresh ingredients, it’s a go-to spot for anyone craving a classic taco experience. The restaurant has been a local favorite for years and is frequently highlighted among Aberdeen’s top Latino dining destinations.

Just a few blocks away, Taqueria Franco offers a lively atmosphere where tacos pair perfectly with margaritas and cocktails. Their menu features authentic Mexican fare, making it a popular destination for both lunch and dinner.

Under new ownership as of 2025, Boone Street Bar & Grill has become one of Aberdeen’s most exciting Mexican food destinations. Guests can enjoy al pastor tacos, handmade tortillas, tortas, fajitas, and traditional Mexican comfort foods alongside the restaurant’s classic bar-and-grill offerings. It’s a great option if you’re looking for a casual Taco Tuesday with plenty of variety.

For diners seeking both Mexican and Salvadoran flavors, La Salvadorena Restaurant serves handmade pupusas, tacos, tamales, and other Central American specialties that add something unique to the traditional Taco Tuesday lineup.

Seabrook and Pacific Beach: Coastal tacos with a view

A trip to the coast isn’t complete without a visit to Koko’s Restaurant and Tequila Bar. Located in the beach-side community of Seabrook in Pacific Beach, this Latin and modern Mexican restaurant blends traditional flavors with contemporary coastal elegance.

Guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, scratch-made dishes, and a welcoming atmosphere that has made it a favorite destination for visitors and locals alike. If your ideal Taco Tuesday includes ocean air and a quality tequila selection, Koko’s deserves a spot near the top of your list. As of May 2026, Koko’s has moved into their brand new location in Seabrook that’s sure to take your breath away.

Ocean Shores: Beach town Mexican flavor

After a day on the beach, many visitors head straight to Los IV Hermanos, one of Ocean Shores’ most established Mexican restaurants. Known for its colorful atmosphere, complimentary chips and salsa, generous portions, and traditional Mexican menu, it remains a favorite among both tourists and year-round residents. Their tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and carne asada dishes make it an excellent Taco Tuesday destination when you’re spending time along the coast.

Another option while visiting Ocean Shores is Taqueria Los Tres Figgies, specializing in some of your all time favorite dishes including queso birria tacos, steak enchiladas, hot and tasty pozole, crispy taquitos and much more.

McCleary: Worth the drive

If you’re traveling through East County, Al Carbon Steak House is a must-stop. Known for their wide variety of shrimp, gringa, fish and other street tacos, plus house special ceviche plates, fajitas, burritos, and delicious steaks, it has become a destination for diners seeking bold flavors and authentic preparation. Their combination of steakhouse favorites and Mexican influences makes it a standout stop in

Montesano: Family-Friendly Mexican Dining

In historic downtown Montesano, El Rancho Mexican Restaurant has long served families looking for traditional Mexican dishes in a welcoming setting. The restaurant is known for affordable meals, classic recipes, and homemade margaritas, making it a comfortable choice for Taco Tuesday gatherings with friends and family.

Elma: Small town, big flavor

Heading east, you’ll find El Ranchon Family Mexican Restaurant, a local favorite that brings authentic Mexican cuisine to the Elma community. Whether you’re stopping after work or gathering with friends for Taco Tuesday, El Ranchon offers the kind of neighborhood atmosphere that keeps customers coming back week after week.

So the next time Tuesday rolls around, skip the ordinary dinner plans and take a culinary road trip. From Aberdeen to Ocean Shores, and from Seabrook to Elma, some of Washington’s best tacos are waiting to be discovered.

But a Taco Tuesday tour through Grays Harbor is about more than great food, it’s an opportunity to support the passionate small business owners who help define the character of our coastal communities. Their dedication, hospitality, and entrepreneurial spirit can be felt throughout the Harbor, from its busiest downtowns to its smallest towns, making every meal a meaningful investment in the people and places that make Grays Harbor special.