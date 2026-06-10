Comment period extended for draft EIS land use plan

At the rescheduled Grays Harbor County Planning Commission’s special meeting held on June 9, the planning commissioners and public heard a presentation by Jacobs, the consulting firm that is writing the 2027 Comprehensive Land Use Plan, on updates regarding the 2027 Comprehensive Land Use Plan and draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process.

The meeting was originally scheduled for June 4 but was postponed; however, the 2027 Comprehensive Land Use Plan In-Person Workshop was still held, although its location was moved to Montesano City Hall.

During the public comment period, a number of attendees asked for more time to review the draft EIS, given it being a lengthy document and that parcel-level maps were only recently provided on the comprehensive plan’s website. At that time, the comment period was scheduled to close on June 15 at 4:30 p.m.

For Ken Albert, chair of the city of Montesano Planning Commission, he shared that he was unaware of the meeting until earlier that day.

“I would also ask for more time because we’re getting caught, in most of the cities, without any indication of what’s really going on,” he said. “It’s going to affect us as well and there needs to be a partnership between the cities and the county because we have land that we need to develop as well. … But if we’re not part of the process as a team member of what you’re doing in the county, we’re going to have some stuff that falls through.”

Following the public comments, the commissioners approved a motion to extend the comment period until Tuesday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m. and to hold a Planning Commission special meeting at 6:30 p.m.

To review the draft EIS and to submit comments, visit https://graysharbor2027compplan.com/.