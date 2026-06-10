America’s 250th anniversary events kicks off this weekend with Ocean Shores Elks Annual Flag Day Parade

Every week, more America’s 250th anniversary events are being added to the event calendar, and it’s not too early to make Fourth of July plans. Here’s a roundup of events scheduled around Grays Harbor through the month of June and July.

Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me – The Driftwood Players

June 26-27, July 3-4 at 7:30, June 28 and July 4 at 2 p.m.

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me is a playful and incisive analysis of the U.S. Constitution that examines how this living document could evolve to fit modern day America. The piece is based on the experiences of fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck who put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the document’s profound impact on four generations of women.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Red, White and Boom

July 4

Downtown Aberdeen on Broadway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red, White and Boom, which is replacing Splash, will feature an old-fashioned carnival for kids with a bouncy house, games, pie walk, food, prizes and a HUGE car cruise with Five Star Dealerships. Food vendors will be there, and the day closes out with a wonderful fireworks show down at Morrison Riverfront Park. Brought to you by Five Star and DAA.

Elma

4th of July Convoy Parade

Convoy starts at 1 p.m.

Come join the Spodyfest Family for our first 4th of July downtown Elma Convoy with a picnic after at 10th St Smith/Murray Park. Anyone can join the convoy through town. Meet at the Elma High School parking lot and start decorating and check- in at 11 a.m. and convoy starts at 1 p.m. There is no cost at all and open to everyone. Rain or Shine. Bring your picnic chairs, blankets and snacks, and we will provide the hotdogs.

Hoquiam

Hoquiam Hullabaloo

Friday June 26

Elvis Show

Elks Lodge, 624 K St.

6 to 8 p.m.

Free of charge

Saturday June 27

Pushrods

Downtown Hoquiam

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Vendors and BBQ contest with Rays Place in Elks back parking lot

River Festival

Central Elementary, 325 W Chenault St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free games, reading station, and an ice cream eating contest presented by Buddy Moos. For the ice cream contest, there will be two groups. Group one: ages 12 and under, with 8 oz of ice cream. Group two: 13+. They will have three rounds with winners of each round moving on to finals.

1K and 5K: Registration 8:15 a.m. Start is at Hoquiam Elks.

1K Kids, 9 a.m. — Free.

5K Run/Walk, 9:15 a.m. — $25.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions — Red, White and Bruised

Olympic Stadium, 101 28th St.

3 to 10 p.m.

There will be vendor booths, three beer gardens, live music, and some pushrod cars will be out in the outfield as well. Wrestling will be from 6 to 10 p.m.

Info and tickets can be found on their website at Upcoming Live Events – Rogue Wrestling Attractions

America 250 at the Polson

July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Polson Museum, 1611 Riverside Ave.

Join them for a fun, festive and free day celebrating America at 250. Dust off your favorite cookbook and bring a dish to share at “America’s Potluck” at the Polson. Admission is free all day. The Daughters of the American Revolution will be doing first lady skits and Museum Director John Larson will present a gallery talk on the museum’s “Moments that Made Us” exhibit, which debuts that day.

McCleary

Free Family Carnival

July 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.

McCleary Museum, 426 S 3rd St.

Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with the McCleary Museum at a free family carnival that will feature traditional carnival games for all ages. There will be a best patriotic costume contest (judging at 2:30 p.m.), cake walk, pie eating contest, refreshments and prizes.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/McClearyMuseum.

Montesano

4th of July Fun Run

Starting at Montesano High School at 9 a.m.

Join Montesano Basketball for a walk/run around town. Running will be by donation and you can preorder a t-shirt to receive at the event. For more information, email sfarmer@montesanoschools.org.

Oakville

Cheers to 250 Years

June 27, parade starts at 11 a.m.

The annual Independence Day Parade, celebration, and “Scoot the Route” Cruisin’ and car, truck and motorcycle show has something fun for everyone, with the parade, car show, live music from the “Pleasure Hounds,” “Talking Cedar” beer garden, kid zone, and merchandise and food vendors.

For more information, visit