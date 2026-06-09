Workshop details AI for nonprofits: Do more with less

The Nonprofit Association of Washington in partnership with Grays Harbor Community Foundation is hosting an Artificial Intelligence (AI) for nonprofits workshop on Thursday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grays Harbor College.

Nonprofits are being asked to do more with fewer resources — and now there’s a practical way to help. This hands-on workshop introduces Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a simple, approachable way designed specifically for nonprofit professionals with little to no technical background. Participants will learn how AI can save time, reduce workload, and improve everyday tasks like writing emails, drafting grants, creating social media content, and organizing operations.

What you’ll learn:

What AI is (in plain language) and how it works

The difference between predictive AI and traditional tools

Real-world nonprofit use cases you can apply immediately

How to use AI tools to draft, edit, and brainstorm faster

Simple prompts and workflows to save hours each week

This training is ideal for nonprofit staff, volunteers, and leaders, especially those wearing multiple hats, working with limited resources, and looking for practical ways to increase efficiency without additional staffing costs or increased budget. No prior experience with AI required; just curiosity and a willingness to try something new.

About the speaker

Rudi Alcott is a dynamic and results-driven leader with a proven track record in business development, strategic planning, operations management, and revenue generation. He is recognized for building top-performing teams from the ground up and driving impactful strategies that enhance business performance and audience engagement.

With expertise in profit and loss management, project leadership, and innovative marketing approaches, Alcott consistently delivers solutions that exceed business objectives.

Currently, Alcott serves as a key leader at TheFlare.ai, where he focuses on leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions to drive digital transformation, enhance marketing efficiency, and optimize customer engagement. His work at TheFlare.ai underscores his ability to merge technology with business strategy, helping organizations navigate the evolving digital landscape.

Previously, Alcott held leadership roles in the media industry, including publisher at The Daily Herald in Everett, and Director of Digital Media at Sound Publishing Inc., where he oversaw digital strategies for approximately 43 local publications. He also served as publisher at the Federal Way Mirror, where he played a pivotal role in shaping community journalism.

Alcott’s core competencies include strategic marketing, technical and creative writing, operations management, project management, team leadership, client relations, sales growth, and audience engagement. His career spans a diverse range of industries, demonstrating his adaptability and expertise in navigating complex business challenges.

Alcott attended Anderson University, and hails from Syracuse, Indiana. He currently resides in Covington. Outside of his professional endeavors, he is committed to Gonzaga basketball, community engagement, and initiatives that support business development.

Cost is $20, and the workshop takes place at the college’s tulalW Building, Druzianich and Pepsi-Cola conference rooms. A light lunch will be provided. Cost is free for Grays Harbor County nonprofits (thanks to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. If your nonprofit is based in Grays Harbor County, please contact learning@nonprofitwa.org for the discount code.)