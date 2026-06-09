Woman allegedly impersonates sister in Tokeland, faces felony

A woman was arrested on May 22 after she reportedly violated a protection order barring her from going near two individuals at a residence in Tokeland. She was initially arrested for misdemeanor charges and now faces additional felony charges.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case after an individual with a protection order against Tina R. Barnes, 50, reported a violation. The protection order is in effect until Aug. 15.

The felony charges were filed in Pacific County Superior Court on June 1.

“At the time of her arrest, Tina indicated that she did so in order to gain permission to go to the … Kindred Ave., where [the protected person lives],” Deputy Cory Nacnac said in court documents. “Tina stated that she knew the order was in effect until August of 2026. There is probable cause that Tina assumed a false identity, that of [her sister], for the purpose of violating the order issued by Pacific County Superior Court.”

According to court documents, completed by Nacnac, Barnes went to the address and was recognized by the protected person and another individual. After she was noticed, she reportedly left and hit both individuals with her vehicle.

Barnes was apprehended on May 22 and subsequently booked into the Pacific County Jail for first-degree criminal impersonation, and two counts of violation of a protection order. She is being held in lieu of $10,000 for felony charges.

According to jail records, Barnes is also facing misdemeanor charges in Pacific County North District Court for criminal impersonation and violation of a protection order. She is being held in lieu of $3,000 on those charges. As of June 7, she was still jailed.