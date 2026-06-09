Four officers take on ‘very strong’ hopped up man inside bathroom

Incidents involving an out-of-town man who was in Raymond working on a project at the Weyerhaeuser mill ended with a major scuffle inside a bathroom on May 25. Cory A. Dean had been reportedly armed with a knife and set off a canister of pepper spray during a standoff.

The man had run-ins with the Raymond Police Department (RPD) the night before including an alleged domestic violence incident where he ran from officers. He was located in a storage shed at the Village Green Apartments the following morning by a tenant.

According to public records, the most recent incident transpired on May 25 when officers were dispatched to the report of a man inside a bathroom at the Shell Station.

RPD Officer Rikki Changala and South Bend Police Department (SBPD) Officers Jordan Dockter and Eric Fuller responded to the call.

“I read the call details on my [mobile data console] in which the reporting party advised that someone was in the bathroom for 30 minutes, broke the roof and cabinets inside, when an employee opened the door the subject took off and it had occurred about 20 minutes ago with video footage available,” Dockter said in public records.

Changala and Fuller responded directly to the scene. Fuller reviewed the video footage and identified the man as Dean.

Dockter attempted to locate Dean in the area before arriving on scene. Once on scene, he observed damage to the roof, a zip-lock baggie with liquid inside, and a damaged stainless steel container.

Video footage reportedly showed Dean running toward the Raymond Thriftway, so Dockter responded to the store to attempt to locate the man. He hit the jackpot with the first place he decided to look — the men’s bathroom.

“I walked to the men’s bathroom and pushed on it to walk inside,” Dockter said. “The door opened approximately an inch or two and it immediately slammed back into my face and I could tell a subject was inside and pushed the door shut as I tried to enter. I have been in Thriftway bathrooms before and it is a shared bathroom with a sink, urinal and stall with a regular toilet.”

“I advised Dean that it was the police department and that he needed to come out of the bathroom right now. Dean began talking to me through the door really fast and advised that he would come out shortly and for me to just give him a few minutes. I advised Dean again that he needed to come out of the bathroom right now and he continued to advise me that he would come out in a few minutes and to give him a few.”

“I tried to enter the bathroom again and the door would not open but very slightly and shut again due to Dean pushing on the door to keep it shut. I advised Officer Fuller over the radio that Dean was barricaded inside the bathroom at Thriftway at approximately [5:15 p.m.],” Dockter added.

Dockter continued to try and coax Dean out of the bathroom and gave him two minutes to comply. Fuller and Changala also arrived on scene moments later and they formulated a plan to apprehended the ‘in crisis’ Dean.

According to public records, Dockter was able to push the door partially open and found a piece of clothing was being used to tie it shut. He was able to force his way inside and found Dean barricaded inside of a stall.

“I drew my department issued taser due to me not knowing what Dean was doing in the bathroom, him not listening to commands and not being able to see his person to know if he had any weapons on him or not,” Dockter said in public records. “All I could see were Dean’s feet from under the bathroom stall and I began yelling at him to get out of the bathroom stall.”

“Dean continued the same cycle of saying he would come out but was saying that it hurt really bad. Dean would say that he was hurt really bad multiple times, in which at this time I did not know what he was hurting from. When I entered, my lungs and nose and eyes began to get affected from some sort of substance in the air. It was figured to be pepper spray that at some point Dean had sprayed in the bathroom either on himself or the walls,” Dockter added.

Dean reportedly reached over the bathroom stall and attempted to set off a fire alarm. Fuller responded by coming alongside Dockter and kicked open the stall door. Dean reportedly dropped to his knees and was observed “to be covered in some type of liquid and had blood on him.”

In fact, Dockter noted in public records, “Dean was covered in lacerations all over his body and did not have a shirt on and was holding a bottle of water. Dean’s skin was very red and continued to say that it hurt.”

According to public records, officers continued to give Dean commands that he allegedly continued to ignore, and made his own demands that included time to take a drink of his water.

“The bathroom was very small and hard to move around with multiple officers in the confined space,” Dockter said in public records, adding that it posed a safety risk. “At one point, Dean reached into his left pocket and I yelled at him to not reach into his pockets and he took his hand out.”

“Officer Changala was directly behind Officer Fuller and I; Dean was advising that he felt threatened and wanted the door open. Officer Changala advised Dean that the door was open. After a few minutes Deputy [Rafael] Macintosh with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrived on scene and came in between Officer Fuller and I, with his taser already drawn and began yelling at Dean that he was going to get tased.”

“Dean was still on his knees against the wall, and said he can’t be tased because he has a heart condition. I put my taser back in the holster at this time, and advised Officer Fuller to go hands on with me. Officer Fuller and I moved in. Officer Fuller grabbed Dean’s right arm and I grabbed Dean’s left arm.”

Dean reportedly resisted Dockter and Fuller by allegedly “pushing his body” against them, and “ripped his arms” away from them. Dockter even goes on to state in public records that Dean “was very strong” and that he “was unable to get Dean’s arm behind his back.”

“Deputy Macintosh was right in front of Dean and yelled at him that he was going to drive stun Dean,” Dockter said in public records. “Officer Fuller and I were still not able to get Dean’s arms behind his back as he was pulling them forward and pushing onto us. Deputy Macintosh drive stunned Dean in the belly with no effect for a short duration and then again after compliance was not met.”

“Dean made a sound of ‘wooo’ and started jumping around, Dean still did not comply and began to yell stop. Officer Fuller had let go of Dean and I pushed Dean back to get myself away from his person due to his behavior for officer safety issues. I began moving back towards the direction of the sink when Dean began to come towards us.”

“That is when Deputy Macintosh deployed his taser which was ineffective and Dean continued to stand and not comply. Dean then picked up the broken stall wall at this point and was using it as a shield. Dean first moved slightly towards us with it, and then moved towards the bathroom urinal and was using the stall wall as a shield. Dean continued to not comply with commands the entire duration.”

Fuller reportedly attempted to tase Dean, which had no effect and resulted in Dockter also attempting to tase the suspect. Dockter was able to hit him with two probes — one below his left side rib cage and the second on his upper thigh.

According to public records, despite being tased, Dean reportedly continued to not comply and would not give officers his hands so he could be handcuffed.

“Officer Fuller and Deputy Macintosh re-engaged existing taser probes that were connected and Dean placed his bands behind his back,” Dockter said in public records.

Per public records, officers assumed Dean was either under the influence of a controlled substance or was experiencing a mental health crisis. Dean was evaluated by emergency responders from the Raymond Fire Department and subsequently taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital, where he provided a urine sample.

Dean was subsequently booked into the Pacific County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest and tampering with a fire alarm. He was subsequently released from jail following an initial court appearance.

A sheriff’s office investigator located a throwing knife inside of a trash can of the Thriftway bathroom and Fuller located an expended canister of pepper spray.