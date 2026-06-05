North Beach Hyaks band dominates competition

North Beach High School students traveled 1,243 miles for “a trip filled with learning, teamwork, performance, and unforgettable memories” to the Silverwood Band Competition, which is part of the Music in the Parks festival held near Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho.

Along the way, the Hyaks had the opportunity to work with music educators at Washington State University, tour the music facilities, and continue growing as musicians. After days of preparation, the Hyaks rose to the occasion with an incredible performance at the Competition.

The Hyaks Band took home hardware in the following categories:

Best Overall High School Band – Small School Division

2nd Place High School Band – All Schools

Junior High Band – Recognized

Beyond the awards, the Hyaks represented North Beach with “class, character, and professionalism.” One hotel employee told faculty, “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and yours is one of the best groups ever.”

The trip included plenty of fun as well — from swimming and Silverwood rides to lifelong memories made together as a band family.

“A huge thank you to our community for making this experience possible through wreath sales, flockings, car washes, and generous donations. Your support gives these students opportunities to learn, perform, grow, and proudly represent North Beach wherever they go,” North Beach Junior/High School said via Facebook. “Congratulations to Mr. [Jeff] Simmons and our incredible Hyak Band on an amazing weekend!”