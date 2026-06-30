Olympic Stadium gets Red, White and Bruised for America 250

New Rogue Wrestling Attractions Heavyweight Champion “HellHound” Petrov looks surprised after getting the fall on “Pretty Boy” Troy Prescott at “Red, White, and Bruised.”

Rogue Wrestling Attractions pulled out all the stops (and quite a bit of hair) to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday and two new titles to its wrestling universe, including the first women’s championship.

The third and final act on Saturday of the Hoquiam Hullabaloo at Historic Olympic Stadium was also the most dramatic.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions owner, promoter, and Hoquiam grad Kenny “Ca$h” Huffman, and Rogue Wrestling Attractions stalwart and Aberdeen grad “Big Nasty” Logan squared off in a grudge match to settle an old score dubbed the “Melee on Myrtle.” The winner of the match would get to give all donations raised to their town’s food bank via Coastal Harvest. They would square off halfway through the evening’s matches.

Logan and Huffman sparred and each got their share of shots and slams but after a big body slam by the bigger Logan, Huffman exited the ring. Logan would follow him and slam him through a table at the wrestler’s entrance to the ring area and it would earn him a disqualification and give Huffman the victory. Later it would be ruled they both had Counted Out while outside of the ring and it was officially declared a draw. Hoquiam and Aberdeen would now split the donations to Coastal Harvest in the Rogue Wrestling Attractions version of the Myrtle Street Rivalry.

J.B. Moonshine and Christopher Ryseck set the night in motion with a Tables Match. The victor must win by slamming the opponent through a table. Moonshine put up a spirited and thirsty fight, but he couldn’t stop the chiseled Ryseck and was slammed — through a table.

Popular Rogue Wrestling Attractions luchador Celestial was scheduled to wrestle his rival Chuco Bumm but was recently injured and on crutches. He was replaced by Marco “AR” Antonio and he and Bumm spent much of their match outside the ring slapping each other on the Olympic Stadium grass. Bumm would win.

Huffman arranged a surprise for the crowd with 15 competitors in a “Last Man Standing Battle Royal.” Any wrestler thrown out of the ring is out of contention for the victory and may not return. After much chaos Mario Defederici and Kris Marx were the last two standing, and to chants of “Mario! Mario!” The homegrown Defederici would wear Marx down for the Battle Royal win.

The inaugural Women’s luchador Celestial Championship was a crowd-pleasing triple threat match between Sunni Daze, Janis Jett and Danika Della Rouge featuring non-stop hair pulling, kicking, throwing, punching and body slamming that exceeded expectations. Della Rouge made a spirited comeback after getting thrown out of the ring to stack up her opponents for the inaugural championship.

The battle for the new Rogue Wrestling Attractions Heavyweight Championship started comically between the three long time Rogue Wrestling Attractions veterans “Hellblazer” Draven Vargas, “HellHound” Petrov and “Pretty Boy” Troy Prescott, but ended in a physical match with Petrov slamming his way to the first heavyweight title.

Huffman and those in attendance felt the Rogue Wrestling Attractions in Olympic Stadium experience was worthwhile, and Huffman plans to do it next year as a solo event through Rogue Wrestling Attractions and its community partners giving aid to the local food banks again.