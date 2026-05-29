What to do in June: Start with Grays Harbor Festival of Colors, take in Swede Days and end with Sand and Sawdust Festival

June 4–7 — Grays Harbor Festival of Colors

The 2026 Festival of Colors will take place from June 4–7 on the beach off the Chance a la Mer approach in Ocean Shores. The Grays Harbor Festival of Colors is billed as the premier kite festival on the west coast. This event is made for kite fliers of all skill levels with special events for kids.

June 6 — Ocean Shores Wearable Art Show

The Ocean Shores Wearable Art Show is a one-of-a-kind runway spectacular held at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. This year’s theme is “Birds of a Feather.” Visit www.oswearableart.com.

June 6 — Seabrook Pride Fair

The Seabrook Pride Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate love, fun, and community at this family-friendly event filled with fun and connections. Enjoy delicious eats from visiting food vendors and browse booths featuring local makers, crafts, art, and Pride-themed merchandise. Expect a live DJ hosting the festivities along with great music and interactive activities designed to keep the fun going all day long.

June 7 — Grays Harbor Symphony and String Ensemble: Level Up!

Featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises, the Grays Harbor Symphony will showcase the evolution of video game music with Level Up! The concert starting at 7 p.m. will also highlight the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

June 10 — Grays Harbor College Honors Recital

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students. Free admission

June 13 — Murder Mystery Dinner: The Rainy Season Affair

Lake Quinault Lodge at 5 p.m.

The Murder Mystery Dinner: The Rainy Season Affair is an interactive evening where you will get to gather clues to try and solve the whodunnit. Enjoy an incredible dinner while you sleuth. Come dressed in you best 1920s attire. Learn more and purchase tickets on the Olympic National Parks website.

June 13 and 14 — Summerween and Boutiques at the Beach Market

Ocean Shores Convention Center — This is an all indoor circus themed vending event that has something for everyone. Urban Unglued’s Freaks at the Beach is freak show/demented circus themed with vendors that sell weird art, metaphysical, witch/spell themed, pop culture and fantasy items. The Boutiques Market’s Boutiques at the Beach is circus themed with more pastel, “normal vendors” and includes handmade, and retail. Think of this side of the party as more bougie and boutique-like.

June 14 — Grays Harbor Civic Choir and Concert Band

Enjoy performances by the Civic Choir and Concert Band at Grays Harbor College, directed by Kari Hasbrouck and Tiffany Maki, and starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

June 20 — Swede Day Parade

Oakville Regional Event Center starting at 11 a.m.

June 20 — Father’s Day Weekend Kickoff — Seabrook BBQ Celebration

Honor the fathers in your life from noon to 3 p.m. in Seabrook at Barn Hill Park for an easygoing Father’s Day weekend celebration filled with BBQ, live music, yard games, and time together by the coast. Forget the stress and the tie and treat the fathers in your life to an afternoon that captures the joy of a Pacific Give the family grill master a well-earned break and settle in for a hearty plate-style BBQ buffet filled with grilled favorites, savory sides, and something sweet to finish it off. Grab a drink from the bar, pull up a chair near the fire pits, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon together in the park.

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy lawn games, axe throwing, live music from Mike Roy and Frank Rose, and plenty of space to kick back and celebrate dad without any of the cooking or cleanup.

Midway through the afternoon, the spotlight turns to Seabrook’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Smitty’s Hot Dogs. Cheer on contestants as they compete for bragging rights and a featured prize sponsored by PONDR. Jump into the competition or cheer from the sidelines as the crowd gathers for one of the liveliest moments of the afternoon.

Make a day of it with a stroll through Seabrook’s Town Center to pick out something special for Dad. Basecamp offers outdoor gear, equipment, and coastal-ready apparel for adventure lovers, while PONDR carries a thoughtful mix of men’s clothing and accessories. For dads who enjoy a quiet moment, Joie Des Livres is filled with books, games, and puzzles. Seabrook Goods & Apparel is the go-to for classic Seabrook logowear and locally inspired merchandise, and Sweet Life Ice Cream & Candy Shop is always a hit for a sweet treat to top it all off.

June 20 and 21 — ghOST – Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour

The Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour (ghOST) returns June 20–21 for a vibrant, countywide celebration of creativity. This free, self-guided tour invites the public to explore working studios and galleries across Grays Harbor, meet local artists, watch live demonstrations, and even roll up their sleeves to create and take home their own masterpieces. Art lovers can follow the tour map throughout the weekend, discovering painters, sculptors, ceramicists, jewelers, photographers, and more in their creative spaces.

Seabrook Sunset Concerts

Every Friday from June 26 through Sept. 4 , 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater

As summer evenings settle over the coast, the Seabrook Sunset Concert Series returns to the Sunset Amphitheater with a season of live music and ocean views. Each Friday night, locals and visitors gather on the sloped grass lawn overlooking the Pacific, spreading out blankets and lawn chairs for an easygoing evening of music, fresh coastal air, and community.

This year’s lineup brings together a lively mix of Pacific Northwest talent, from blues-inspired rock and nostalgic ‘90s favorites to country Americana, indie folk, and dance-ready rock. Whether you come for the music, the view, or simply the chance to unwind at the end of the week, Sunset Concerts are a beloved Seabrook summer tradition.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle into the grassy hillside of the Sunset Amphitheater as the music begins and the sun dips toward the Pacific. With sweeping ocean views, fresh coastal air, and a welcoming community atmosphere, Sunset Concert nights are one of the simplest and most memorable ways to experience summer in Seabrook.

Come early, grab dinner or treats from town, and make a full evening of it. As the music carries across the amphitheater and the sky shifts toward sunset, it’s the kind of moment that makes summer in Seabrook feel just right.

The Nick Mardon Trio kicks it off on June 26 with blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.

June 26 — Taste of the PNW

Lake Quinault Lodge at 5 p.m.

This event starts with cocktails and goes into a nine-course meal with perfectly chosen wine pairings. Learn more and purchase tickets on the Olympic National Parks website.

June 26 and 27 — Hoquiam Hullabaloo

Hoquiam Hullabaloo is a combination of events, which include Pushrods of Hoquiam Hot Dog Feed along with Elvis starting Friday night. On Saturday, Pushrods will have their car show, along with the Riverfest 5K run, kid parade, and carnival games in downtown Hoquiam. Riverfest is also bringing back the duck race in the Hoquiam River. Also on Saturday, Rogue Wrestling will be hosting live music, with vendors and a beer garden at the Olympic Stadium starting at 3 p.m., with a main attraction wrestling event starting at 6 p.m.

June 26-28 — Sand and Sawdust Festival

Five Star Dealerships’ Sand and Sawdust Festival in Ocean Shores features a Chainsaw Art Show and Auction and Sandcastle and Sand Sculpture Contest at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, on the beaches and around town. The festival will feature a chainsaw art show and auction with 30 carvers, a sandcastle and sand sculpture contest, live music, kite flying, vendors, food, beach activities, a beer garden and more.

The Chainsaw Art Show and Auction is one of the largest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest and will consist of chainsaw carving artists from around the world who will also take part in the ever-popular “quick carve” contest. Live auctions for chainsaw art is one of the most popular events, along with plenty of live music.

There will be plenty of sand-related art and entertainment on the beach including the annual sand castle building contest. visit www.tourismoceanshores.com to sign up in advance. Interested sand castle builders may also register at the festival or on the beach.

June 26-28 — 24th Annual Rusty Scupper’s Pirate Daze

Put on by the Westport Grayland Chamber of Commerce, you are invited to see rival pirates invade Westport for a weekend of fun, food and frivolity. Dress up in your pirate finery and shop, dance, interact and enjoy the mystique of Rusty Scupper and his bawdy band of buccaneers. Info: 360-268-0991.

June 28 — 7th Annual Taproom-Spivey Invitational Golf Tournament

Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis