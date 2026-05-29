Hoquiam jail inmate’s death under investigation

Recently, The Daily World received a tip regarding the death of an inmate who had been housed at the Hoquiam City Jail.

“I can confirm that Kaitlin Willison was an inmate at the city of Hoquiam Jail between dates of May 14, 2026, and the early morning of May 16, 2026,” Hoquiam Interim Chief of Police Jeff Salstrom said via email. “However, because there is an ongoing, independent investigation into the circumstances of her death, which is standard procedure, it would not be appropriate for me to make any further comment at this time.”

According to The Olympian’s death notices, the 30-year-old Willison died Sunday, May 17, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia.

The Daily World will continue to follow this story and publish more information as it becomes available.