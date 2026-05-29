Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Aberdeen High School graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Stewart Field.

Aberdeen Clean-Up, organized by Chehalis River Stewardship Project, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, every Saturday, meeting at the Boone Street Boat Launch to disperse supplies and go over the plan.

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212.

Connect, Play, Learn Group, sponsored by GH Public Health, is scheduled for 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Pearsall Building. Families are invited to learn about available resources and enjoy playtime with peers.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen VFW Post 224 and Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the American Legion Hall.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street.

Robert Gray Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, in the downstairs meeting room of the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Women interested in joining the DAR are invited.

Grays Harbor Democrats will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, followed by a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Events on Emerson. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at the Hoquiam Elks.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Stan Fry Kids Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Montesano Moose, starts at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 6, with last call at 11 a.m. at Lake Sylvia for children 15 and under. Pre-register between 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the Moose Lodge. For more information, call 360-580-1425 or 360-589-3982

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Boy Scout Troop 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Abundant Life Church For more information, call 360-556-3342.

Boy Scout Troop 4014 Patrol Leaders will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Abundant Life Church.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day .with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.