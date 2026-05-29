Cummings selected as Hoquiam School District’s next superintendent

The Hoquiam School District Board of Directors has announced that Michael Cummings has been selected as the district’s next superintendent, pending formal contract approval.

The Board announced its decision during a special meeting on Thursday, May 21, following an executive session for board deliberation.

Cummings’ career in education includes over 30 years of coaching and 18 years of teaching, experiences that have helped develop his leadership philosophy centered on teamwork, accountability, and student success. For six years he has served as the Ocosta High School Principal, where his primary focus has been strengthening school culture while improving student outcomes. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from University of Phoenix, and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University.

The Board’s decision follows a comprehensive superintendent search process facilitated by Northwest Leadership Associates, an executive search firm retained by the Board to support the search. The District received 14 applications for the position. After careful review, the Board selected three finalists to participate in the final stage of the process. Cummings spent a full day in the district meeting with students, staff, and community members who were invited to participate in the process and provide feedback to the Board.

Community input played a central role throughout the search. Feedback from the leadership profile survey, stakeholder focus groups, a community input session, finalist forums and online feedback opportunities helped guide the Board’s decision-making and identify the leadership qualities, experience and priorities most important to students, staff, families and community members.

The superintendent contract is expected to be considered by the Board at its June 15 board meeting. If approved, Cummings will take the helm on July 1.