Grays Harbor honors a day of sacred remembrance

Retired U.S. Navy Officer Dr. Mark Manning of New Beginnings Church in Aberdeen was the guest speaker at the Memorial Day service at Fern Hill Cemetery on Monday.

Johnathan Bullard, an Aberdeen High School student who sang the National Anthem, sits next to the decorated memorial cabinet in the mausoleum at Fern Hill Cemetery on Monday.

The gravesites belonging to veterans at the Sharon Grange Cemetery were marked with American flags for Memorial Day.

For the VFW Post 1948’s Memorial Day service at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Elma Cub Scout Pack 4014 did the presentation of colors.

For VFW Post 5564’s Memorial Day service, the colors were marched from the VFW Post to the McCleary Cemetery, where the service was held. The McCleary Police Department provided an escort.

In Elma and McCleary, VFW Posts and Auxiliary 1948 and 5564, respectively, held Memorial Day services, and the rain didn’t deter the community from coming out to pay their respects.

To those in attendance at the McCleary Cemetery, “We gather, not merely as a community in observation of a holiday, but as a nation mourning those we’ve lost,” said Holly Pierce, quartermaster/adjutant of McCleary VFW Post 5564. “As veterans and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, we are acutely aware that today is not the unofficial start of summer.”

VFW Post 5564’s Memorial Day service was bookended with the carrying of the colors from the VFW Hall to the McCleary Cemetery and returning to the VFW Hall. This year, the city of McCleary Police Department provided an escort. The service included a McCleary resident played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes, the laying of symbolic tributes and the playing of taps. Following the service, the Post 5564 held a barbecue, and due to the weather, the flag retirement ceremony was rescheduled.

At the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Elma, Elma Cub Scout Pack 4014 did a presentation of colors, followed by the playing of taps, the laying of symbolic tributes and a three-volley salute. In attendance were members of Rolling Thunder. A barbecue followed the Memorial Day service.

Montesano VFW Post 2455 held their Memorial Day service at Wynoochee Cemetery, followed by a potluck at the post.

Aberdeen

On Monday Fern Hill Cemetery once again hosted a service “In honor of those who have served.” Due to the inclement weather this year’s remembrance was held in the mausoleum.

Several service clubs and fraternal organizations laid wreaths, remembering those who have died in service to our county.

Keith Twibell of Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home was the master of ceremony, Pastor Dan Vines of Calvary Lutheran Church led the attendees in prayer, Aberdeen High School student Johnathan Bullard sang the National Anthem, and Dr. Mark Manning retired US Navy veteran and pastor of New Beginnings Church in Aberdeen was the guest speaker.