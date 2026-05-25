The Blessing of the Fleet asks for abundant fishing, safe travels

Members of the South Beach Regional Authority bow their heads during the ceremony

The South Beach Regional Authority used their fire truck to raise the American flag high into the sky, just off the Pacific Ocean.

The Blessing of the Fleet took place on Sunday in Westport.

The annual Westport Blessing of the Fleet took place under sunny skies on Sunday.

The blessing is a community tradition honoring Westport’s maritime heritage, taking place at the Fishermen’s Memorial on Neddie Rose Drive.

The South Beach Regional Authority took part, flying the American flag high on their fire truck. Chaplain Steven Curry said the following prayer:

“Holy and gracious Lord,

“As another fishing season begins, we ask Your blessing upon these fishermen who make their living on the waters. Grant them safety in every tide, wisdom in every decision, and strength for every long day and night. Calm the storms they may face and guide them safely home to their families and loved ones.

“Father, bless their boats, their crews, and the work of their hands. May the ocean provide abundantly, and may they always look out for one another with courage, respect, and unity. Give them peace in uncertain waters and remind them that You are always near. Calm the waters beneath them and guide them safely back to shore after each journey. May they find success through honest hard work, courage in the face of uncertainty, and peace in knowing they are never alone.

“Your Word tells us of Your promise that “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you. — in Isaiah 43:2

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. — Psalm 46:1

“Lord, may You watch over every vessel leaving the harbor this season, bringing each crew safely back to shore after every journey. May they find hope in the sunrise, strength in the hard work, and gratitude in every catch.

“We ask this in Your most holy name.

“Amen.”

The first ceremony in Westport took place on April 12, 1954, as a Palm Sunday service on the main dock. The Fishermen’s Monument was built by local boosters in 1960, and the first ceremony took place at the monument in 1961.