Seabrook Community Foundation concludes series for new coastal activity center

Attendees at the Taholah forum check out plans for a proposed coastal activity center to be constructed in the Seabrook area.

The Seabrook Community Foundation (SCF) recently concluded a landmark series of public engagement forums and public surveys, marking a major step toward creating an approximately 20,000-square-foot Coastal Activity Center, a long-held organizational goal, the SCF announced via press release.

The forums, held in partnership with TCF Architecture, kicked off on April 15 in Pacific Beach and concluded on Tuesday, May 12, at the Taholah School. Despite logistical delays caused by recent high winds and road washouts, the atmosphere at both events was defined by a shared sense of regional pride and momentum.

A regional tapestry of support

The forums brought together a wide array of regional representation, from the Quinault Indian Nation to the families of Copalis and Copalis Crossing. A palpable enthusiasm filled the rooms as local parents, working folks, and community elders gathered over catered meals to discuss the area’s future asset.

“Our mission has always been to expand opportunity and strengthen the well‑being of our North Beach communities,” said Brian Albrecht, SCF board president. “These town hall conversations marked an important first step toward realizing our vision for a new coastal activity center that will serve our youth and families for generations. Hearing directly from community members was energizing and reaffirmed the importance of this project. I’m excited to carry this momentum forward and see this vision become a reality.”

A vision built on connection

Aliza Brown, Quinault Indian Nation representative and SCF board member, highlighted the bridge-building nature of the forums.

“Thank you for connecting with our village directly,” Brown said. “It facilitated a lot of conversations between our board and our people, and the impact of that will have a very positive ripple effect for understanding of the work that we all signed up to do.”

Jasmine Dickhoff, Executive Director of the Seabrook Community Foundation, noted the transition from planning to action.

“Seeing this transition from a long-held vision into concrete action is incredibly invigorating,” Dickhoff said. “Having the community as the driving force behind what this space will become ensures that we are truly fulfilling our mission.”

Key insights and next steps

The feedback gathered through the forums and a digital survey emphasized a desire for:

Youth and Mentorship: Dedicated spaces for after-school activities and professional guidance.

Support for Working Families: Accessible fitness and social resources designed for the everyday schedules of local residents.

A “Civic Soul”: A facility that serves as a destination for multi-generational community life.

The insights from these sessions are currently being integrated into a draft report by TCF Architecture. This report outlines preliminary programming and site layouts. A final pre-design study is expected by the end of June.