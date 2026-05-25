Hoquiam School District recognized with a Community Leadership Award

Boots for Bears gather with some of their supplies earlier this year.

Boots for Bears in Hoquiam helps students with various appropriate clothing and basic necessities.

Educational Service District (ESD) 113 celebrated the region’s students and community organizations recognized by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at their Honorary Awards dinner reception on Wednesday, May 20.

Each year, ESDs and WASA work together to honor recipients selected by school superintendents, highlighting people and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions to K–12 education in Washington.

Nominated by Superintendent Dr. Mike Villarreal, Hoquiam School District was one of seven districts to be recognized with a Community Leadership Award.

“Tonight, it is my honor to introduce an organization that reflects the very best of what it means to care for children and community: Boots for Bears as WASA Community Leadership Award Recipient,” he said.

Founded in October 2024 with just $500 and a core group of six dedicated community members, Boots for Bears was created to ensure that students in Hoquiam had access to something many of us take for granted — appropriate clothing and basic necessities needed to come to school feeling confident, secure, and ready to learn. What began serving Emerson Elementary quickly expanded to Central and Lincoln Elementary Schools, and today supports students across multiple districts throughout Grays Harbor County.

The founding members of Boots for Bears are Stephanie Reime, Robert Reime, Kjersten Kellog, Cynthia McMillan, Paul McMillan, Nikki Elledge and Becky Root.

“Their vision, compassion, and willingness to act transformed a simple idea into a movement of hope for children and families,” Villarreal said. “Since then, additional volunteers including Savana Larsson, and Kami Sauer have helped expand the organization’s reach and impact.”

Today, Boots for Bears provides boots, shoes, coats, clothing, hygiene supplies, and emergency support to students and families facing difficult circumstances — including house fires, foster placements, and urgent needs that could otherwise keep students from attending school. Their mission is simple yet powerful: helping students feel confident and ready to learn.

“What makes this story even more remarkable is the generosity of the Hoquiam community,” Villarreal said. “Through partnerships with local foundations, businesses, service clubs, and caring neighbors, Boots for Bears has become a shining example of community leadership in action. Please join me in recognizing and celebrating the incredible work of Hoquiam’s Boots for Bears.”