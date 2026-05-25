Test of Time car show supports Salvation Army-Aberdeen Food Bank

Gina and Jeff Moran from Aberdeen display their 1959 GMC pickup and 1940 Chevy Super Deluxe at the Bishop Athletic Complex Saturday.

Not your grandma’s station wagon: Montesano’s Tim Kling shows off his 1987 Chrysler Town and Country Station Wagon at the Test of Time Car Show.

Westport firefighters demonstrate the “Jaws of Life” on a vehicle donated by Aberdeen Auto Wreckers Saturday at the Bishop Athletic Complex.

On Saturday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen the Test of Time Car Club hosted their first car show of the season where all proceeds went to the Salvation Army- Aberdeen Food Bank.

The car show theme was Driven to Give — “Fueling Passion One Ride at a Time.” Admission to the event was free but donating non-perishable food items was encouraged.

The Test of Time Car Club Members brought 13 of their show cars and there were 49 vehicles registered for the event. Car Club President Doug Smith reiterated how their first show of the year in May is always for charity and giving back to the community, and “we could’ve used some better weather, but everyone has been great.”

The Westport Fire Department performed a demonstration on how the “Jaws of Life” work in life saving situations on a vehicle donated by Aberdeen Auto Wreckers. Smith said the Aberdeen Police Department, Westport Fire and Aberdeen Auto Wreckers were able to pick their own specialty awards from the car show entries.

On Wednesday Smith will present a check to the Salvation Army for $865 from their fundraising efforts on Saturday. As of press time the food donations had not yet been weighed but will be delivered as well.