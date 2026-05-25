Tactical police units take delivery of new body armor plates

Officers from the Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Montesano police departments, along with Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies pose for a photo with Hesco employees at the Hesco facility in Aberdeen.

On Thursday, roughly two dozen officers from the Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Montesano police departments, along with Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies, including members of the Drug Task Force and Crisis Response Unit, visited Hesco in Aberdeen to take delivery of 23 sets of new front and back body armor plates.

According to its official website, Hesco is a leading manufacturer and innovator of earth-filled rapidly deployable force protection solutions, including defensive barriers, flood barriers, bunkers and ballistic resistant body armor.

“We reached out to them a couple months ago because our plates were expired. So [Hesco] worked with us and they provided the plates at a very discounted price. They made it very affordable,” said Aberdeen Police Commander Steve Timmons. “[They] provide some protection for our operators during those high stress incidents. They’re level three plates, which should take all sorts of rounds.”

Timmons added that technology has changed and that the new plates are much lighter than the old increasing mobility and stamina for the wearers.

“Having this equipment, obviously, provides some sense of security and safety for us, so we appreciate the partnership, they’ve been great,” Timmons said. “Some of the guys are saying that the equipment’s much lighter these days. Technology is getting better, our old plates are about nine-and-a-half pounds apiece. So you’re looking at 19 pounds for your front and back plate. These are about four-and-a-half pounds each, so we’re looking at half the weight. There are days on these callouts, we can be out there for nine, 10, 11, 12 hours standing there. Having less weight can be a lot better on their backs.”

After the officers took delivery of their body armor, they were treated to a hot dog and hamburger lunch with Hesco employees.