Public Defense community forum set for Wednesday

The Grays Harbor County Department of Public Defense, which was created in 2019, has scheduled a Public Defense Community Forum for Wednesday at noon in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the County Administration Building in Montesano. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Department held two such forums in 2025.

The purpose of this forum is to educate the public about the existence of the department and what it does, as well as solicit feedback and questions from the public that will also help educate county officials.

At this particular forum, attendees will learn about the history and constitutional roots of public defense, meet department staff and panel attorneys, and partake in refreshments.