Pacific County woman arrested over threatening messages

NORTH PACIFIC COUNTY — “I’m going to … kill you,” is what video evidence allegedly shows a woman high on meth saying to her daughter.

The woman, Stacy R. Baker, 43, is now facing a felony harassment charge in Pacific County Superior Court for incidents that transpired on the 3500 Block of state Route 105 on May 10.

Baker’s daughter called 911 reporting that her mother was “high on meth and drinking” and had made a threat to kill her. She also stated that her mother had “firearms and ammunition” that included four to six rifles, a BB gun and one or two handguns.

To keep herself safe, the daughter told a dispatch at the Pacific County 911 Communications Center that she had “dead-bolted” herself in her garage-bedroom with her boyfriend.

A dispatcher noted in the call, “DV started last night” and “can hear female screaming in the background.”

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Randy Wiegardt and Shoalwater Bay Police Department Officer Sarah Boggs responded.

“I knocked on the front door with no answer, I attempted yelling up to Baker, and eventually she answered, looking out the window,” Wiegardt said in court documents. “I advised Baker that I wanted to speak with her downstairs, Baker stated that she was fine and came outside to speak with me.”

Wiegardt informed Baker that he was there because of an alleged threat she made to kill her daughter.

“Baker stated she had not,” Wiegardt said in court documents. “I asked Baker if she had communicated with her daughter via phone at all; Baker stated she had, I asked Baker if she would show me the messages, which Baker agreed to do.”

“Baker opened her phone, held her phone, and began scrolling through messages in front of me. While doing so, I noticed on Facebook Messenger that it was between Baker and her daughter; I could see the name of the other person was [her daughter] and Baker confirmed verbally that it was between her and her daughter.”

“I noticed a message stating something to the effect of ‘intruders will be shot.’ Baker scrolled past this message and did not bring it up as a potential message that her daughter may have taken as a threat to kill. I then told Baker she was under arrest for threatening to kill her daughter. I placed Baker in handcuffs and [Boggs] searched Baker,” Wiegardt added.

According to available court documents, Baker was not booked into jail but was issued a summons on May 15 to appear for a preliminary appearance on May 22.

Wiegardt determined that Baker “knowingly communicated threats to kill.”

“These threats were made in the specific context of the victims attempting to return to their shared residence of…. state Route 105,” Wiegardt said in court documents. “The victims reported a genuine and reasonable fear that the suspect would carry out these threats, as evidenced by their immediate decision to contact law enforcement multiple times.”

According to court documents, there was an incident on May 10, in which Baker made the alleged victim and her sisters leave the residence. When the alleged victim returned later in the day, Baker reportedly sent a text threatening to “shoot” her.

Another witness reportedly backed up the allegations and also added that the alleged victim’s stepfather arrived back from a boat and was kicked out by Baker.

“[The alleged witness] then observed [Baker] banging on a door and yelling at [her daughter],” Wiegardt said in court documents. “[The alleged witness] quoted [Baker] as saying, ‘I am going to … kill you,’ and stating that [the alleged victim] ‘shouldn’t have never been born.’ [The alleged witness] stated they contacted the police the following morning.”