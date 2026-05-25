Man injured in crash outside of Frances

Washington State Patrol investigated a serious traffic accident on state Route 6.

A man was transported by air ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver in serious condition after a single-vehicle collision near Frances. The incident happened on May 22 at about 4:27 p.m.

Driver Paul E. Conder, 76, was traveling eastbound on state Route 6 at milepost 19 in a 1995 Mazda B2300. The vehicle left the roadway and went into the eastbound ditch.

Responders from the Pacific County Fire District 3, Raymond Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office went to the collision.

Conder was extricated from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by air ambulance to the trauma center. There were no additional details on his condition.

According to the WSP, the cause of the collision is under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been a factor in the collision, and he isn’t expected to face any charges.

Conder was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.