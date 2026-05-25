From choral groups to solo artists — live music galore in Grays Harbor
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 25, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Danny Boy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Friday, May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
The North Beach Singers
From Sea to Shining Sea — A Musical Odyssey
Galilean Lutheran Church in Ocean Shores
Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m.
Concerts benefit the Ocean Shores Food Bank
Johnny and the Bad Boys
Crescent Park at Seabrook
Saturday, May 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Carter Junction
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 5-6 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Colin Gage
Red Cedar in Hoquiam
Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.
Kevin Case
Corks & Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Deerswerver
Porthole Pub Bar & Grill in Ocean Shores
Saturday, June 6 at 9 p.m.
Jon Reynolds
Mount Olympus Brewing Company in Aberdeen
Saturday, June 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Grays Harbor Symphony and String Ensemble – Level Up!
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, June 7 at p.m.
Level Up! featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises. The Grays Harbor Symphony will highlight the evolution of video game music. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition.
Adults $15
Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12
GHC students and 12 and under free
Grays Harbor College Honors Recital
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students.
Free admission
Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
Colin Gage
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
Dogger
Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville
Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.
Outshined featuring Artis the Spoonman
Along with Poppa Woody, Liquid Courage, and Keven and Justin Hoffman
Aberdeen Elks
Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
$16 in advance, $20 at the door
Nick Mardon Trio
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.
Deerswerver
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m.
Sand and Sawdust Festival
Ocean Shores
Friday, June 26
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Shades of Gray at 3 p.m
Saturday, June 27
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.
Sundance at 7 p.m.