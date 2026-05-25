From choral groups to solo artists — live music galore in Grays Harbor

Published 1:30 am Monday, May 25, 2026

Carter Junction will perform at the Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores on June 4.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Danny Boy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Friday, May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

The North Beach Singers

From Sea to Shining Sea — A Musical Odyssey

Galilean Lutheran Church in Ocean Shores

Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

Concerts benefit the Ocean Shores Food Bank

Johnny and the Bad Boys

Crescent Park at Seabrook

Saturday, May 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Carter Junction

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m.

Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 5-6 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Colin Gage

Red Cedar in Hoquiam

Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

Kevin Case

Corks & Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Deerswerver

Porthole Pub Bar & Grill in Ocean Shores

Saturday, June 6 at 9 p.m.

Jon Reynolds

Mount Olympus Brewing Company in Aberdeen

Saturday, June 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Grays Harbor Symphony and String Ensemble – Level Up!

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, June 7 at p.m.

Level Up! featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises. The Grays Harbor Symphony will highlight the evolution of video game music. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition.

Adults $15

Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12

GHC students and 12 and under free

Grays Harbor College Honors Recital

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students.

Free admission

Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

Colin Gage

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Dogger

Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville

Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.

Outshined featuring Artis the Spoonman

Along with Poppa Woody, Liquid Courage, and Keven and Justin Hoffman

Aberdeen Elks

Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

$16 in advance, $20 at the door

Nick Mardon Trio

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.

Deerswerver

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m.

Sand and Sawdust Festival

Ocean Shores

Friday, June 26

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Shades of Gray at 3 p.m

Saturday, June 27

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.

Sundance at 7 p.m.