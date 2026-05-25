Citizens’ Commission on elected officials salaries to meet on Thursday

The Grays Harbor County Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials will hold a regular public meeting on Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss the salaries of Grays Harbor County elected officials for 2027.

The meeting is open to the public, and public comment is welcome and encouraged from interested and concerned citizens. The Commission is responsible for reviewing and setting the salaries of county elected officials in accordance with county code and state law.

Because 2026 is a general election year, the Commission has an opportunity to consider salary adjustments for offices whose terms are expiring this year. Under Washington state law, elected officials’ salaries may not be reduced during their current term of office, making election years especially significant in the Commission’s decision-making process.