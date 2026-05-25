7th Street Kids receives funding to support access to the arts

Among the recipients of the first cycle for the Grays Harbor Community Foundation’s Community Building Grants was 7th Street Kids, which received $10,000 for three special projects.

With an annual budget between $65,000 to $70,000, Mary Nelson, a board member and treasurer of 7th Street Kids, said that there are certain expenses every year to do a production, which are normal operating costs, and then there are special projects that will either enhance the program or equipment replacement.

One project is replacing the 10-year-old digital keyboards that are no longer working; when 7th Street Kids is in production, they are used daily during rehearsals.

The second project furthers the 7th Street Kids mission: “Fosters and encourages the growth and development of children and children’s theater for our community, and provides opportunity for the practice and performance of theater, dance, and musical theater for children.”

“There’s a sentence in our application that says strong arts programs are essential for strong communities,” Nelson said. “And early exposure, we think, is so important because it stimulates the imagination and storytelling,”

For 10 years, in partnership with Timberland Regional Library, 7th Street Kids has offered 600 ticket coupons as rewards through the summer reading program for libraries throughout Grays Harbor County – “from Quinault to Oakville,” Nelson said – so youth can attend a live musical theater production.

Tickets to a 7th Street Kids production are $5 for children who are 12 and under, and $10 for students.

This year they want to expand access, with coupons given away through other avenues, such as a coupon in the Matilda playbill.

“If they clip our ad and bring it to Will Call, if you’re 18 years or younger, you will get a free ticket to the show,” Nelson said.

Coupons will also be distributed at community events. “We’re hoping to have about 4,000 coupons in circulation … we’re really excited to see if this will help expand that access and more families will come to a show,” Nelson said.

The third project also furthers access by making participating in a 7th Street Production affordable for families. The tuition for participating in this year’s summer workshops is $175 for Imagine a Dragon and Beattlejuice JR is $300. This tuition covers the cost of the staff, set, costume, licensing, etc. However, 7th Street Kids does offer tuition assistance, averaging over $5,000 each year.

“Every year, both through community donations and grant applications, like this year, we work to make sure that all requests can be funded,” said Nelson. “And we’ve so far been successful in doing that. We’ve never turned anybody down based on financial need.”

7th Street Kids has applied for grants from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation in previous years, and Nelson credits them as being “just such a supportive partner.”

This week, 7th Street Kids is holding auditions for the two musicals they are staging this summer: Imagine a Dragon and Beetlejuice JR.

“We’re so excited about being able to provide more access to the making sure that our tuition assistance is fully funded, and then getting coupons out in the community,” said Nelson said. “We’re really excited to see what kind of response we get.”

Audition calls

Imagine a Dragon and Beetlejuice JR — 7th Street Kids

This summer, 7th Street Kids is staging Imagine a Dragon and Beetlejuice JR. All kids, ages 7-16 as of June 15, 2026, are eligible. Auditions will be held May 30 and 31. To audition, you must pre-register and be assigned an audition appointment. For more information and to pre-register for auditions, visit https://7thstreetkids.org/parent-information/.

Gruesome Playground Injuries – Stage West Community Theatre

Some stories demand the right pair of actors — and this one is worth finding them. They’re holding an additional audition session for this gripping two‑person play by Rajiv Joseph.

The story: Over three decades, Kayleen and Doug collide in hospital rooms, schoolyards, and emotional crossroads, revealing a connection stitched together by pain, humor, and heart.

Auditions Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m. Ocean Shores Lions Club 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW

There is one female role and one male role:

Kayleen — must be able to portray ages 8 to 38

Doug — must be able to portray ages 8 to 38