Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, May 23, 2026
Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2026
Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, May 23, 2026:
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PREP BASEBALL
1A State Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 9 Charles Wright/Life Christian 0
No. 1 Montesano 3
(Caden Grubb 0ER, H, 7K as Bulldogs advance to state Final Four next weekend)
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1A State Tournament First Round
No. 16 Royal 1
No. 1 Montesano 10
(Kolson Hendrickson 6 IP, 0ER, H, 10K in Bulldogs win)
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2B State Tournament First Round
No. 13 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 4
No. 4 Northwest Christian 8
(Titans eliminated)
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PREP SOFTBALL
1A State Tournament Championship
No. 3 Seton Catholic 0
No. 1 Montesano 8
(Jaelyn Butterfield with Grand Slam as Bulldogs repeat as state champs)
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1A State Tournament Third-Place Game
No. 5 Elma 14
No. 4 College Place 2
(Aubree Simmons with double, two-run home run as Eagles place third in state)
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1A State Tournament Elimination Game
No. 7 Seattle Christian 4
No. 5 Elma 10
(Ashlynn Weld drives in five runs, Eagles scored eight unearned runs on six Warriors errors)
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1A State Tournament Semifinal
No. 5 Elma 1
No. 1 Montesano 7
(Monte’s Violet Prince 7IP, ER, 3H, 14K to send Bulldogs to state final)
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2B State Tournament Elimination Game
No. 7 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6
No. 6 Riverview 8
(Titans eliminated)