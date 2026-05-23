Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2026

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Montesano Bulldogs won two games on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam to advance to the 1A State Tournament semifinals.

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CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY The Elma Eagles placed third in the state after beating College Place 12-4 in the 1A State third-place game on Saturday in Richland.

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SUBMITTED PHOTO The Montesano Bulldogs completed a perfect season and won their second-consecutive state title, the 14th in program history, with an 8-0 win over Seton Catholic in the 1A State championship game on Saturday in Richland.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano pitcher Caden Grubb (17) hugs brother Colton Grubb while teammate Kolson Hendrickson celebrates after the Bulldogs defeated Charles Wright/Life Christian Academy 3-0 in a 1A State quarterfinal game on Saturday in Hoquiam.

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Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, May 23, 2026:

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PREP BASEBALL

1A State Tournament Quarterfinals

No. 9 Charles Wright/Life Christian 0

No. 1 Montesano 3

(Caden Grubb 0ER, H, 7K as Bulldogs advance to state Final Four next weekend)

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1A State Tournament First Round

No. 16 Royal 1

No. 1 Montesano 10

(Kolson Hendrickson 6 IP, 0ER, H, 10K in Bulldogs win)

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2B State Tournament First Round

No. 13 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 4

No. 4 Northwest Christian 8

(Titans eliminated)

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PREP SOFTBALL

1A State Tournament Championship

No. 3 Seton Catholic 0

No. 1 Montesano 8

(Jaelyn Butterfield with Grand Slam as Bulldogs repeat as state champs)

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1A State Tournament Third-Place Game

No. 5 Elma 14

No. 4 College Place 2

(Aubree Simmons with double, two-run home run as Eagles place third in state)

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1A State Tournament Elimination Game

No. 7 Seattle Christian 4

No. 5 Elma 10

(Ashlynn Weld drives in five runs, Eagles scored eight unearned runs on six Warriors errors)

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1A State Tournament Semifinal

No. 5 Elma 1

No. 1 Montesano 7

(Monte’s Violet Prince 7IP, ER, 3H, 14K to send Bulldogs to state final)

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2B State Tournament Elimination Game

No. 7 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6

No. 6 Riverview 8

(Titans eliminated)