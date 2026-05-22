Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Friday, May 21, 2026
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 22, 2026
Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Friday, May 21, 2026:
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PREP SOFTBALL
1A State Quarterfinals
No. 5 Elma 2
No. 4 College Place 1
(Jordan Trudell with clutch go-ahead RBI single in top of the 7th)
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No. 8 Royal 4
No. 1 Montesano 20
(Regan Wintrip, Addi Williamsen homer in Bulldog’ 18-hit performance)
UPCOMING: No. 5 Elma vs. No. 1 Montesano in state semis, 9 a.m. Saturday.
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2B State First Round
No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn 8
No. 7 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 21
(Tylar Keeton with four hits, including home run, in PWV win)
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2B State Quarterfinals
No. 7 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 4
No. 2 Toledo 6
(Lauren Matlock 3-run HR pulls PWV within two in seventh, comeback falls just short)
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2B State Elimination Game
No. 12 Rainier 4
No. 7 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11
(Titans advanced to Day 2, face No. 6 River View at 11 a.m. on Saturday)
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BOYS PREP SOCCER
1A State Second Round
No. 12 Meridian 5
No. 5 Raymond-South Bend 0
(Ravens eliminated)
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No. 10 Elma 1
No. 7 Royal 2
(Elma eliminated)