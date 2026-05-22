Published 1:30 am Friday, May 22, 2026

CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY Elma center fielder Kenna Monroe makes a running catch during a 2-1 win over College Place in a 1A State Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday at the Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Friday, May 21, 2026:

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PREP SOFTBALL

1A State Quarterfinals

No. 5 Elma 2

No. 4 College Place 1

(Jordan Trudell with clutch go-ahead RBI single in top of the 7th)

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No. 8 Royal 4

No. 1 Montesano 20

(Regan Wintrip, Addi Williamsen homer in Bulldog’ 18-hit performance)

UPCOMING: No. 5 Elma vs. No. 1 Montesano in state semis, 9 a.m. Saturday.

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2B State First Round

No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn 8

No. 7 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 21

(Tylar Keeton with four hits, including home run, in PWV win)

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2B State Quarterfinals

No. 7 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 4

No. 2 Toledo 6

(Lauren Matlock 3-run HR pulls PWV within two in seventh, comeback falls just short)

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2B State Elimination Game

No. 12 Rainier 4

No. 7 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11

(Titans advanced to Day 2, face No. 6 River View at 11 a.m. on Saturday)

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

1A State Second Round

No. 12 Meridian 5

No. 5 Raymond-South Bend 0

(Ravens eliminated)

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No. 10 Elma 1

No. 7 Royal 2

(Elma eliminated)