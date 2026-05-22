Prep Softball Roundup: Elma beats Naches Valley to advance to state quarterfinals

The Elma Eagles survived a loser-out game to advance to the state quarterfinals as we review Thursday’s state-tournament prep softball games.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Elma 9, Naches Valley 2

Elma avoided elimination and advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 9-2 win over Naches Valley in the first round of the 1A State Tournament on Thursday at the Columbia Playfields in Richland.

The game was closer as the final score makes it appear as the 5th-seeded Eagles (18-7 overall) trailed the No. 12 Rangers (10-14) 2-0 after Naches Valley scored on a two-run single by pitcher Eden Hayes in the top of the first inning.

Elma got a run back when outfielder Sophie Jones scored on an error off a ground ball to first by Chloe Donais in the bottom of the second.

The Eagles tied the game when center fielder Kenna Monroe led off the fourth with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.

One inning later, Cole led off with a bunt single and moved to third on a throwing error.

After an infield pop out by Aubree Simmons, pitcher Ashlynn Weld tried to bunt in the go-ahead run, but Cole was thrown out at the dish for the second out of the inning.

With Weld at second after a stolen base, Eagles third baseman Lynsee Bednarik drove a full-count pitch to the gap in right-center field for a clutch two-out double to score Weld, putting Elma up 3-2.

After Weld retired the side in order in the sixth, the Eagles offense exploded for six runs on an RBI single by catcher Raelynn Weld, a two-run single from Simmons, a two-run triple from Ashlynn Weld and a sacrifice fly from Bednarik.

Now with a comfortable 9-2 lead, Ashlynn Weld worked around a no-out, two-on jam to post her sixth-consecutive scoreless inning and send Elma to the quarterfinal round.

Ashlynn Weld allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight in the complete-game victory.

Seven different Eagles collected a base hit in the game, three of those in the six-run sixth frame.

The Eagles offense also drew eight walks in the game and scored three unearned runs off four Rangers errors.

Elma advances to face No. 4 College Place in a state quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. on Friday in Richland.

Naches Valley 200 000 0 – 2 3 4

Elma 010 116 x – 9 7 2

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, 3BB, 8K). LP: Hayes (6 IP, 9R, 6ER, 7H, 8BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: NV – Hayes (1-3, 2RBI); Donaldson (1-4, R); Anderson (1-3, SB); VanWagoner (0-3, R). Elma – A. Weld (1-3, 3B, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Bednarik (1-2, 2B, 2RBI); Trudell (1-3, 2B); Simmons (1-3, R, 2RBI); R. Weld (1-3, R, RBI); Cole (1-3, R); Monroe (1-4, R, SB); Jones (0-0, 2R, 3BB).

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Dayton 6, Ocosta 1

Ocosta trip to the 1B State Tournament was a short one after being bounced out with a 6-1 first-round loss to Dayton on Thursday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

The No. 9 Wildcats (9-7) trailed 1-0 to the No. 8 Bulldogs (15-11) after two-straight errors led to a run in the bottom of the first inning.

Ocosta saw the deficit deepen after five of the first six Bulldogs batters in the bottom of the third singled to take a 4-0 lead.

An RBI ground out by Skyla Johnson put Ocosta in a 5-0 hole after three innings of play.

Dayton added a run on a sacrifice fly by Marissa Tupling in the fourth before the Wildcats got a run back when center fielder Allie Byers reached on an error and scored on a single by catcher Elly Mirante in the top of the fifth.

But the Wildcats were set down in order in the sixth and Dayton pitcher Kyla Thurston struck out the side in the seventh to end Ocosta’s season.

Ocosta benefited from six Dayton errors, but failed to cash in as Thurston held the Wildcats to three singles in the game.

Mirante went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Ocosta.

Wildcats left fielder Autumn Cooke also singled in the game.

Ocosta pitcher Joanah Rosander allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Rosander threw 74 strikes in 99 pitches (75%).

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Ocosta 000 010 0 – 1 3 4

Dayton 104 100 x – 6 7 6

WP: Rosander (6 IP, 6R, 4ER, 7H, BB, 9K). LP: Thurston (7 IP, R, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 13K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Mirante (2-3, RBI, SB); Cooke (1-3); Byers (0-4, R). Dayton – C. Howard (3-4, 2R); Tupling (1-3, R, RBI, SF); Trump (1-3, 2R); Jones (1-3, RBI); J. Howard (1-3, RBI, SB).