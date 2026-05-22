Prep Track Field Roundup: Dozens of Harbor prep track stars qualify for state meets

Published 1:30 am Friday, May 22, 2026

SUBMITTED PHOTO Ocosta’s Billy Burns competes in the triple jump at the 1B District 1/2/3/4 Championships on Thursday at Tigers Stadium in Centralia.

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PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Montesano’s Haley Schweppe won the girls 800 and 1600-meter races at the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School in Vancouver.

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PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Ritchie Guadarrama (middle) won the boys 100 (pictured), 200 and 400-meter races at the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School in Vancouver.

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PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Montesano’s Benny Anderson (right) won the boys 800, 1600 and 3200-meter races at the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School in Vancouver.

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PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Hoquiam sophomore RanaèJah Burtensah runs the anchor leg of the Grizzlies’ 4x400-meter relay team at the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School in Vancouver.

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Dozens of Twin Harbors prep track and field athletes qualified for their respective state meets as the district championships were held on Thursday.

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PREP TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP

Elma’s Guadarrama, Montesano’s Anderson each win three district races

Elma Ritchie Guadarrama and Montesano’s Benny Anderson won three races apiece to lead their teams at the 1A Districts on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School in Vancouver.

Guadarrama, the defending 1A state-champion in the 200 meters, won the 100, 200 and 200 to lead Elma to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Anderson, a senior distance runner, swept the long races, winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 to lead Monte to fourth place in the team standings.

Elma’s Jackson Staples won the long jump (19 feet, 11.5 inches) with a personal-best mark while Monte’s Gavin Root claimed the district title in the javelin (152-6).

Hoquiam crowned three district champions as defending 1A state 100-meter champion RenaéJah Burtenshaw claimed first in the 100 (12.31) and anchored the Grizzlies’ victorious 4×100 relay team (Emily Brodhead, Maggi Quigg, Brittany Alcala, Burtenshaw).

Hoquiam senior thrower Sydney Gordon won the district shot-put championship with a throw of 36-7.25.

Montesano standout distance runner Haley Schweppe took home two district titles at the meet, winning both the girls 800 (2:21.52) and 1600-meter races (5:15.51).

The 1A State Championships are scheduled for Thursday-Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

Full results available on athletic.net.

Local state qualifiers are as follows:

Boys results

Team standings

1, Seton Catholic, 90 points. 2, La Center, 75. 3, Elma, 74. 4, Montesano, 70. 5, Stevenson, 63. 6, Kalama, 51. 7, Tenino, 46. 8, King’s Way Christian, 44. 9, Castle Rock, 36. 10, Hoquiam, 35. 11, Columbia (White Salmon), 34. 12, Rochester, 32. 13, Fort Vancouver, 12.

Local state qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Ricardo “Ritchie” Guadarrama, Elma, 10.87.

200: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 21.90.

400: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 49.81. 4, Gilbert Rodriguez, Elma, 51.14 PB.

800: 1, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 1:58.53 PB. 4, Ashton Brown, Elma, 2:02.13.

1600: 1, Anderson, Montesano, 4:29.98. 2, Frank Roberts, Montesano, 4:30.43. 3, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:34.98.

3200: 1, Anderson, Montesano, 10:03.40. 2, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:07.46. 3, Aaron Balagot, Hoquiam, 10:27.08. 4, Alexander Bale, Montesano, 10:28.08 PB.

110 hurdles: 4, Logan Mullins, Elma, 16.01 PB.

4×100 relay: 4, Hoquiam (Bryan Escobar, Lucas Aguilar, Sawyer Getchman, Andrew Le), 45.08.

4×400 relay: 3, Montesano (Roberts, Anderson, Colton Sweet, Jerrell Bayless), 3:33.17.

Javelin: 1, Gavin Root, Montesano, 152-6.

Long jump: 1, Jackson Staples, Elma, 19-11.5 PB.

Triple jump: 4, David Flink, Montesano, 39-6.25.

Girls results

Team standings

1, Seton Catholic, 147 points. 2, La Center, 84. 3, Elma, 74. 3, Columbia (White Salmon), 74. 5, Hoquiam, 60. 6, Montesano, 55. 7, Fort Vancouver, 48. 8, Kalama, 44. 9, Stevenson, 41. 10, Rochester, 28. 11, Castle Rock, 25. 12, Tenino, 14. 13, King’s Way Christian, 7.

Local state qualifiers

100: 1, RenaéJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.31. 4, Maggi Quigg, Hoquiam, 12.86.

200: 4, Quigg, Hoquiam, 26.49 PB.

400: 2, Annaliese Richey, Elma, 1:00.61 PB.

800: 1, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 2:21.52. 2, Richey, Elma, 2:23.19 PB.

1600: 1, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 5:15.51.

3200: 2, Kamille Vandevender, 12:00.09. 3, Zoe Ray, Montesano, 12:36.33.

100 hurdles: 2, Sophia Varnadore, Elma, 17.30.

4×100 relay: 1, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Quigg, Brittany Alcala, Burtenshaw), 50.07.

4×200 relay: 4, Montesano (Izabella Page, Marissa Schweppe, Rylee Gelan, H. Schweppe), 1:51.17.

4×400 relay: 4, Elma (Alana Murrieta, Mikayla Roberts, Audreauna Kanios, Richey), 4:24.76.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 36-7.25. 2, Charli Smith, Elma, 33-11 PB. 3, Audreauna Kanios, Elma, 33-10.25. 4, Carmen Bennefeld, Montesano, 32.11 PB.

Discus: 4, Smith, Elma, 99-7 PB.

Javelin: 4, Paige Busz, Montesano, 97-6.

High jump: 3, Kanios, Elma, 4-10.

Long jump: 2, Quigg, Hoquiam, 16-5.5.

Ambulatory results

100: 1, Carson Anderson, Elma, 20.36 PB.

Shot put: 1, Anderson, Elma, 18-5 PB. 2, Noah Stoddard, Elma, 14-1.25.

Discus: 1, Anderson, Elma, 36-9. 2, Stoddard, Elma, 28-2.

Unified results

100: 1, Jared Whitney/Andrew Jennings, Elma, 16.29.

Shot put: 2, Jared Whitney/Andrew Jennings, Elma, 18-9.25.

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Aberdeen boys relay teams break school records

Two Aberdeen relay teams set new school records at the 2A District 4 Championships on Thursday at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

The Bobcats 4×100 and 4×400-relay teams both won district titles and qualified for state while breaking school records at the meet.

The 4×100 team of senior Adonis Hammonds, senior Cordell Roberts, sophomore Treven Clarkston and senior Braxton Gozart combined to run a time of 43.16, breaking the record of 43.68 set last season.

The Bobcats 4×400 team of Roberts, Toby Nelson, Clarkston and Isaac Garcia won with a time of 3:23.21, breaking the time of 3:25.15, also set in 2025.

With a win in the 4×400 relay and victories in the 400 and triple jump, Garcia was the only Bobcats three-time district champion at the meet.

In the girls competition, senior Haylee Jahner was crowned district champ in the high jump with a leap of five feet, one inch.

The 2A State Championship Meet is slated for Thursday-Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School.

Boys results

Team standings

1, Columbia River, 118 points. 2, Tumwater, 98. 3, Aberdeen, 83. 4, W.F. West, 79. 5, Washougal, 76. 6, Ridgefield, 67. 7, Centralia, 45. 8, Hockinson, 32. 9, Woodland, 31. 10, Hudson’s Bay, 26. 11, Mark Morris, 6. 12, R.A. Long, 2.

Aberdeen state qualifiers

100 meters: 2, Braxton Gozart, 10.80 PB.

400: 1, Isaac Garcia, 49.76. 2, Treven Clarkston, 50.80.

300 hurdles: 3, Adonis Hammonds, 40.64 PB.

4×100 relay: 2, Aberdeen (Hammonds, Cordell Roberts, Clarkston, Gozart), 43.16.

4×400 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Roberts, Toby Nelson, Clarkston, Garcia), 3:23.21.

Shot put: 3, Landon Hamblin, 53-0.5.

Long jump: 3, Hammonds, 21.6 PB. 5, Garcia, 21-1.5.

Triple jump: 1, Garcia, 43-3.25.

Girls results

Team standings

1, Tumwater, 135 points. 2, Ridgefield, 131. 3, Columbia River, 86. 4, Mark Morris, 64.5. 5, Washougal, 54.5. 6, Hockinson, 53. 7, R.A. Long, 38. 8, Aberdeen, 33. 9, Centralia, 31.25. 10, Hudson’s Bay, 24. 11, Black Hills, 19. 11, W.F. West, 19. 13, Woodland, 13.75.

Aberdeen state qualifiers

3200: 2, Mia Hallak, 11:42.30.

Shot put: 2, Rylee Brooks, 36-9.

High jump: 1, Haylee Jahner, 5-1.

Unified results

1, Dillon Grove/Ezra Metcalf, Aberdeen, 12.88 PB. 2, Theo “Bubba” Tom/Aden Kincaid, Aberdeen, 18.57 PB.

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2B State Qualifiers

Raymond-South Bend’s Chris Banker won a title at the 2B District 4 Championships on Thursday at Centralia’s Tigers Stadium.

Banker, a standout senior jumper, cleared 6-foot-4 to win the boys high jump championship by four inches.

The 2B State Championships are scheduled for Thursday-Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

State qualifiers from Raymond-South Bend and North Beach are listed below.

The 2B State Championships are scheduled for Thursday-Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

Boys results

Team standings

1, Adna, 109 points. 2, Toledo, 85. 3, Onalaska, 83. 4, Rainier, 77. 5, Napavine, 56. 6, North Beach, 55. 7, Morton-White Pass, 51. 8, Raymond-South Bend, 36. 9, Winlock, 32. 10, Mossyrock, 27. 11, Forks, 17. 12, Toutle Lake, 14. 13, Chief Leschi, 12. 14, Ilwaco, 9.

Local state qualifiers

800: 5, Toby Lorton, Raymond-South Bend, 2:09.61 PB.

1600: 4, Brayden Fry, North Beach, 4:45.22 PB.

3200: 2, Dakota Frank, North Beach, 11:12.82 PB.

110 hurdles: 3, Kenneth Frank, Nor th Beach, 18.23 PB. 5, Isaiah McDannell, North Beach, 18.34 PB.

300 hurdles: 2, Jack Milton, RSB, 45.03 PB.

4×100 relay: 6, RSB (Manny Becerra-Souza, Ray Robinett-Skoubo, Levi Karchesy, Chris Banker), 45.39.

Javelin: 4, George Harmon, North Beach, 147-6.

High jump: 1, Banker, RSB, 6-4.

Triple jump: 3, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 40-4.25 PB. 5, Jeremiah “J.J.” Eastman, North Beach, 39-5.25.

Girls results

Team standings

1, Rainier, 114 points. 2, Adna, 85. 3, Toutle Lake, 80. 4, Onalaska, 78. 5, North Beach, 68. 6, Morton-White Pass, 65.5. 7, Toledo, 57. 8, Mossyrock, 53. 9, Winlock, 27. 10, Raymond-South Bend, 25.5. 11, Ilwaco, 25. 12, Forks, 15. 13, Napavine, 7. 14, Chief Leschi, 1.

Local state qualifiers

100: 5, Mackenzie McCrory, North Beach, 13.44.

400: 5, Judith Fabian, North Beach, 2:51.06 PB.

100 hurdles: 2, Elka Cox, North Beach, 17.81. 4, Alaysha McCrory, North Beach, 18.05 PB.

300 hurdles: 2, A. McCrory, North Beach, 49.86 PB.

4×100 relay: 3, North Beach (M. McCrory, , Brooklyn Reither, Cox, A. McCrory), 52.96.

4×200 relay: 3, North Beach (M. McCrory, Denahli Hoylman, Cox, A. McCrory), 1:5.30.

4×400 relay: 4, North Beach (Alexia Buck, Hoylman, Jazmine Goldman, Fabian), 4:33.28.

Discus: 5, Avalyn Stigall, RSB, 102-0.

High jump: 2, Ava Baugher, RSB, 4-10.

Pole vault: 2, Hoylman, North Beach, 7-6. 3, Emily Young, RSB, 6-6 PB.

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1B State qualifiers

Multiple Twin Harbors track and field athletes qualified for the state meet at the 1B District 1/2/3/4 Championships on Thursday at Bremerton High School.

Ocosta had a total of 10 state qualifications, led by distance runner Ailyn Haggard (800, 3rd; 1600, 3rd), junior Damien Beck (long jump, 3rd; discus, 4th), senior Billy Burns (triple jump, 3rd) and junior Michael Priest (discus, 3rd).

The girls 4×400-relay team (Alexia Miller, Isabella Pratt, Ella Kachman, Kat Nersten), the boys 4×100 and 4×400-relay teams (Zavian Van Embden, Burns, Declan Kachman, Beck) also qualified for the state meet.

Mary M. Knight’s Lexi Stamper won the girls shot put district title, Taholah’s Luvaila Smith was crowned girls javelin district champ, and Oaville’s Lewis Koser won the boys shot put event to qualify for state.

The 1B State Championships are scheduled for Thursday-Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

All local qualifiers are listed below.

Boys results

Local state qualifiers

100 meters: 8, Chase Porter, Willapa Valley, 12.22.

200: 3, Hazel Rhodes, Taholah, 51.42 PB.

1600: 7, Liam McGrath, Pe Ell, 4:52.33 PB.

110 hurdles: 4, Eli Mason, Pe Ell, 16.50. 5, Blaine Howard, Pe Ell, 17.38 PB.

300 hurdles: 3, Mason, Pe Ell, 43.59. 4, McGrath, Pe Ell, 44.53. 5, Howard, Pe Ell, 44.68 PB.

4×100 relay: 6, Ocosta (Zavian Van Embden, Billy Burns, Declan Kachman, Damien Beck), 47.02.

4×400 relay: 7, Ocosta (Van Embden, Kachman, Burns, Beck), 3:45.49.

Shot put: 2, Lewis Koser, Oakville, 48-10. 7, Kahn Pope, Taholah, 39-11.5 PB. 8, Hunter Harris, Pe Ell, 39-11.

Discus: 1, Koser, Oakville, 164-10. 3, Michael Priest, Ocosta, 135-7. 4, Beck, Ocosta, 132-7.

Javelin: 4, Dylan Andrews, Willapa Valley, 145-10 PB. 5, Noah Charlie, Taholah, 142-10. 7, Peyton Vitalis, Taholah, 139-9 PB.

High jump: 2, Logan Green, Mary M. Knight, 6-0. 8, Wesley Hurley, Willapa Valley, 5-6.

Long jump: 3, Beck, Ocosta, 18-10.25.

Triple jump: 3, Burns, Ocosta, 40-11. 8, Riley Young, Willapa Valley, 37-6.

Girls results

Local state qualifiers

800: 3, Ailyn Haggard, Ocosta, 2:35.63.

1600: 3, Haggard, Ocosta, 5:58.70.

100 hurdles: 3, Karli Phelps, Pe Ell, 17-89.

300 hurdles: 7, Maisy King, Pe Ell, 52-42. 8, Phelps, 52.43.

4×400 relay: 5, Ocosta (Alexia Miller, Isabella Pratt, Ella Kachman, Kat Nersten), 4:40.05.

Shot put: 1, Lexi Stamper, Mary M. Knight, 36-0.75. 3, Tamirah Grover-Curley, Taholah, 33-3.25.

Discus: 3, Grover-Curley, Taholah, 107-10. 5, Stamper, Mary M. Knight, 102-11 PB.

Javelin: 1, Luvaila Smith, Taholah, 103-5. 5, Bella Buck, Mary M. Knight, 97-06.

Pole vault: 5, Koryn Andrews, Willapa Valley, 8-0 PB.

Long jump: 5, Andrews, Willapa Valley, 15-1.

Unified

Boys 100: 1, Jacob Hamilton, Willapa Valley, 18.33 PB.

Boys shot put: 1, Hamilton, Willapa Valley, 21-2.

Girls 100: Serena MacIntyre, Willapa Valley, 18.33 PB.

Girls shot put: MacIntyre, Willapa Valley, 21-2.