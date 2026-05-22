Investigation into Aberdeen child’s death continues

The investigation into the death of a young boy found in the backyard of a residence of a family member is active and ongoing according to Aberdeen and Grays Harbor County authorities.

Aberdeen Police Commander Steve Timmons says that this case is the Aberdeen Police Department’s top priority.

“At this point, we’re still trying to determine the cause of death. This is an active investigation, our detectives are working this diligently,” Timmons said. “It’s our number one case. It’s a high priority case for us. So, it’s 24/7 they’re working on this.”

Timmons went on to say the child was never reported missing and that the current investigation stemmed from an unrelated matter.

“It was something completely unrelated, our detectives started digging into it further, they started asking questions and that’s how we got to where we’re at now,” Timmons said.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner’s office said that an autopsy has been conducted and that it could take months to receive the findings. Coroner George Kelley said that his office is hoping to get the results sooner than later but there is no time frame.

Earlier this week, Seattle-based KING 5 identified the child as 4-year-old Aiden Scott Bevins, however the coroner’s office would only confirm that that name is in its case log.

A vigil for Aiden is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at Zelasko Park in Aberdeen. Attendees are asked to wear white and baby blue in remembrance.