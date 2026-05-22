Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Indivisible Aberdeen will host a rally from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Zelasko Park to protest the Supreme Court vote suppressing Louisiana vs. Calais decision.

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

40 et 8 Veterans Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at 2313 Simpson Ave.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Grays Harbor Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Harbor Calvary Chapel. Anyone interested in the Republican Party is invited. For more information visit www.ghgop.com

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

Grays Harbor Parkinson’s support group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. For more information call Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Lunch for Your Brain will host former Daily World editor at noon, Tuesday, May 26, at the Montesano Timberland Library.

Chess Social Time is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Montesano Timberland Library.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Cub Scout Pack 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Elma Grange. For more information call 360-556-3342.

Boy Scout Troop 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Abundant Life Church For more information, call 360-556-3342.

Boy Scout Troop 4014 Patrol Leaders will meet at 6 p.m. the first Monday at Abundant Life Church.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the Elma Timberland Library. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call Amber Garrotte at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

North Beach Republican Women’s Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Ocean Shores Lions Club. Guests and interested community members are welcome. For more information, email nbrwc1@gmail.com.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.