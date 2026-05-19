Prep Track & Field Roundup: Aberdeen track teams place second at league-championship meet

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Aberdeen’s boys and girls track teams placed second overall as we review recent league-championship meets.

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PREP TRACK & FELD

Aberdeen boys, girls place second at league championships

The Aberdeen boys and girls track and field teams each placed second in the team competitions at the 2A Evergreen Sub Districts on Thursday in Centralia Tigers Stadium

The Bobcats boys tallied 96 points to place second in the league behind Tumwater (118).

Aberdeen had seven event wins, led by senior Isaac Garcia with two league titles (400, triple jump).

The Bobcats girls team had 60 points to place second behind the Thunderbirds (155).

Aberdeen’s Mia Hallak (3200), Rylee Brooks (shot put), Haylee Jahner (high jump) and Lila Ericksen (triple jump) won individual events for the Bobcats.

Bobcats who qualified for Thursday’s 2A District 4 Championships at W.F. West High School are listed below.

Aberdeen qualifiers

Boys

100 meters: 2, Braxton Gozart, 11.19.

200: 1, Gozart, 23.02.

400: 1, Isaac Garcia, 50.28. 2, Treven Clarkston, 52.39.

800: 1, Toby Nelson, 2:03.89.

3200: 1, Cecil Gumaelius, 9:48.77.

110 hurdles: 4, Kenyon Crawford, 17.08 PB.

300 hurdles: 2, Adonis Hammonds, 44.77 PB.

4×100 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Hammonds, Cordell Roberts, Clarkston, Gozart), 43.83.

4×400 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Roberts, Nelson, Clarkston, Garcia), 3:24.58.

Shot put: 2, Landon Hamblin, 51-4.75. 6, Cole Revel, 43-1.5.

Discus: 5, Cortez Ayala, 124-2 PB.

High jump: 3, Kevin Sedgwick, 5-10. 5, Hammonds, 5-8.

Long jump: 3, Garcia, 20-5.5. 4, Hammonds, 19-9.

Triple jump: 1, Garcia, 40-6. 5, Sedgwick, 35-9.5.

Girls

1600: 3, Reaghan Madison, 5:51.10.

3200: 1, Mia Hallak, 11:56.82. 4, Serenity Workman, 14:39.07 PB.

Shot put: 1, Rylee Brooks, 34-10. 4, Alyse Rossback, 31-11.

Discus: 6, Rossback, 92-8.

High jump: 1, Haylee Jahner, 4-10. 4, Addison Jahner, 4-6.

Long jump: 3, Lila Ericksen, 15-1.

Triple jump: 1, Ericksen, 30-6. 4, Adalyn Friberg, 29-3 PB. 5, A. Jahner, 27-3.

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Fourteen Ocosta athletes qualify for quad-district meet

A total of 14 Ocosta Wildcats will be moving on to the district meet after qualifying at the District 4 B Championships on Friday at Naselle High School.

Led by a victory in the girls 1600-meter race from standout Ailyn Haggard, Ocosta’s girls team placed second overall behind Naselle (199 points) with 78 points.

Ocosta’s girls also won both the 4×200 and 4×400-meter relay races.

Other Twin Harbors athletes winning individual events in the girls competition were Mary M. Knight’s Lexi Stamper (shot put) and Bella Buck (javelin), and Taholah’s Tahmirah Grover-Curley (discus).

Local winners in the boys competition were Taholah’s Hazel Rhodes (200, 400), Willapa Valley’s Colton Kempton (3200), Mary M. Knight’s Logan Green (high jump), and the Ocosta 4×400-relay team.

Twin Harbors athletes that qualified for the 1B District 1/2/3/4 Championships on Thursday at Bremerton High School are listed below.

Local qualifiers

Boys

100 meters: 4, Chase Porter, Willapa Valley 10.05.

200: 1, Hazel Rhodes, Taholah, 24.27.

400: 1, Rhodes, Taholah, 53.55. 3, Ryder Lake, Mary M. Knight, 59.90.

800: 3, Ryder Lake, MMK, 2:27.42.

1600: 2, Colton Kempton, Willapa Valley, 4:57.00.

3200: 1, Kempton, Willapa Valley, 11:15.53.

110 hurdles: 3, Gabe Buck, MMK, 21-43.

4×100 relay: 2, Ocosta (Zavian Van Embden, Billy Burns, Declan Kachman, Damien Beck), 48.25.

4×400 relay: 1, Ocosta (Van Embden, Kachman, Burns, Beck), 3:50.77. 2, Taholah (Kahn Pope,

Rodney Chapman, Hazel Rhodes, Peyton Vitalis), 4:04.87.

Shot put: 4, Khan Pope, Taholah, 39-8 PB.

Discus: 2, Michael Priest, Ocosta, 128-4. 3, Beck, Ocosta, 127-5.

Javelin: 2, Dylan Andrews, Willapa Valley, 139-1.5 PB. 3, Peyton Vitalis, Taholah, 133-0. 4, Noah Charlie, Taholah, 131-1.5.

High jump: 1, Logan Green, MMK, 5-10. 2, Wesley Hurley, Willapa Valley, 5-4. 3, Bjorn Schjeldahl, Willapa Valley, 4-8. 4, Riley Young, Willapa Valley, 4-8.

Long jump: 2, Beck, Ocosta, 17-10. 3, Riley Young, Willapa Valley, 16-9. 4, Gabe Buck, MMK, 16-3.

Triple jump: 2, Bully Burns, Ocosta, 37-10. 4, Riley Young, Willapa Valley, 35-1.

Girls

100: 2, Ella Kachman, 14.05 PB.

200: 2, Kiana Mail, Taholah, 31.06.

400: 2, Andiana Ziegler, MMK, 1:08.75. 3, Kat Nersten, Ocosta, 1:10.10.

800: 2, Ailyn Haggard, Ocosta, 2:28.68. 3, Ziegler, MMK, 2:55.88.

1600: 1, Haggard, Ocosta, 6:34.41. 4, Lili Saunders, Ocosta, 9:12.92.

100 hurdles: 5, Kayleen Weber, Ocosta, 18.34. 6, Koryn Andrews, Willapa Valley, 18.54 PB.

4×100 relay: 3, Ocosta (Timber Uitto, Ella Kachman, Nersten, Isabella Pratt), 56.56.

4×200 relay: 1, Ocosta (Alexia Miller, Uitto, Kachman, Nersten), 2:00.38.

4×400 relay: 1, Ocosta (Miller, Pratt, Kachman, Nersten), 4:55.06.

Shot put: 1, Lexi Stamper, MMK, 36-1. 2, Tahmirah Grover-Curley, Taholah, 33-10.

Discus: 1, Grover-Curley, Taholah, 97-6. 3, Bella Buck, MMK, 79-1 PB. 4, Stamper, MMK, 76-9.

Javelin: 1, Buck, MMK, 117-7.5 PB. 3, Luvaila Smith, Taholah, 100-6. 4, Natalie Hammel-North, MMK, 91-5.5 PB.

High jump: 4, Zoie Anderson, MMK, 4-0. 5, Addyson Bodwell, Ocosta, 3-6.

Pole vault: 2, Koryn Andrews, Willapa Valley, 8-3 PB.

Long jump: 3, Andrews, Willapa Valley, 13-7.

Triple jump: 4, Andrews, Willapa Valley, 30-9. 7, Devin Lundby, Willapa Valley, 26-8 PB. 8, Madeline Sorensen, Ocosta, 25-4 PB.