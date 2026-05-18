Elderly Southwest Washington woman scammed out of $600K in lottery scheme

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday announced the sentencing of a man who used a wire fraud scheme to steal over $600,000 from an elderly southwest Washington woman.

Roshard Andrew Carty, 34, was arrested in Jamaica on Aug. 21, 2025, and arraigned in the Western District of Washington on Oct. 23, 2025, according to the news release.

Carty pleaded guilty in February 2026. He was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison during a hearing in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

According to the release, the scam involved phony lottery winnings that could only be accessed by paying Carty taxes and fees.

“This defendant was relentless in defrauding a vulnerable victim,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said. “At every turn when she tried to end the contact, he persisted playing on her isolation and her fear of losing the money she had already lost. He stole the money she was counting on to survive in retirement, so that he could buy luxuries and live large in Jamaica. It is despicable conduct deserving of this punishment.”

Court records reportedly revealed that Carty, a Jamaican citizen, first contacted the 73-year-old in 2020, when he posed as an employee of Publisher’s Clearinghouse.

According to the release, Carty told the woman she had won $22 million and a car.

“He convinced the victim that the FBI was recording the call and told her she was not to tell anyone about the big win,” the release said.

Between August 2020 and February 2024, the woman reportedly sent more than $600,000 to various money couriers across the country, as requested by Carty.

The money ultimately landed in Jamaica with Carty.

As part of these requests, Carty reportedly told the woman to use FedEx to send cash to the different locations, and then would later say the money had been lost or stolen.

“Carty told the victim to borrow against her home so she could send more money,” the release said.

He then reportedly convinced her to sell her home to cover additional “costs and fees.”

According to the release, Carty contacted the victim thousands of times using different phone numbers and texting programs, and even “tried sending tow trucks” and pizza deliveries when the victim attempted to “cut off contact.”

At one point, Carty reportedly asked the woman’s landlord for a welfare check in an attempt to reestablish contact.

“Mr. Carty relentlessly and cruelly manipulated and intimidated his elderly victim to deprive her of her life savings for his own profit,” W. Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said. “His lies in pursuit of her money even went so far as to abuse the trust and credibility of law enforcement by claiming the FBI was recording a call. Ultimately, the victim lost her home without receiving any of the fictitious prize money Mr. Carty had promised. We hope this case sends a message to would-be lottery scammers that the FBI will work just as relentlessly with our partners to hold fraudsters accountable, even when they reside beyond the borders of the United States.”

Carty was originally indicted in November 2024. The DOJ and its Office of International Affairs coordinated with the Jamaican government to arrest and extradite Carty.

The FBI investigated the case, which was prosecuted by assistant United States attorneys Lauren Watts Staniar and David T. Martin.

According to the release, law enforcement found more victims during its investigation.