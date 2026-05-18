Business community honored at awards banquet

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Betsy Seidel Ambassador of the Year award went to Larry Burgher, who poses for a photo with fellow ambassadors and GGHI staff.

Ascensus Specialties, which has a manufacturing plant in Elma, was named Large Business of the Year.

This past Friday night, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) feted the business community at its 2026 GGHI Leaders’ Banquet & Business Recognition Awards at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores. Sierra Pacific was the welcome sponsor, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino was the dinner sponsor, and Peak Credit Union was the auction paddle sponsor. “Twilight on the Harbor: Shining a Light on Business Success” was the theme for the evening.

The event began with a cocktail hour followed by a buffet dinner. The first award of the night went to the Betsy Seidel Ambassador of the Year, Larry Burgher, who also served as the auctioneer for the live auction and assisted Master of Ceremonies Pat Anderson of KXRO News Radio with the award announcements and presentations.

Timber Tails K9, a 501(c)(3) dog rescue, took home the ever-popular Best Dressed Table Award. “… we DID win the coveted ‘Best Dressed Table award! That is entirely thanks to the amazing April, who brought her passion, creativity, skills, and SPARKLE to the table decor. So many people came by to compliment it,” Timber Tails K9 said via Facebook.

Game Freaks earned Small Business of the Year honors and posted on Facebook, “A big thank you to Greater Grays Harbor and our community for all the support over the years and helping us grow not just in Grays Harbor but with our stores beyond the Harbor as well!”

Ascensus Specialties, which has a manufacturing plant in Elma, was named Large Business of the Year, while Timber and Targets was selected as New Business of the Year.

“Thank you, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., for sponsoring such an amazing event, and THANK YOU, GRAYS HARBOR, for voting us best new business 2026! We are just regular people who took a big risk to do something special — we don’t come from a lot of money or resources. The support we have gotten from the community is such a blessing, and we can’t wait to see many more of you throwing axes in 2026,” Timber and Targets said via Facebook.

YMCA of Grays Harbor was named Non-Profit of the Year.

“So thankful for all our staff, volunteers, supporters, and partners who make the Y what it is,” Chief Executive Officer Franzine Potts said via Instagram. “This year, we are celebrating 124 years as a non-profit in Grays Harbor, as the oldest non-profit in our county, alongside Y’s in the U.S. celebrating their 175th anniversary. Thankful to be a part of this amazing organization, working alongside some of the best people! Thank you, Grays Harbor!”

Government/Municipality of the Year went to Grays Harbor Public Utility District (PUD).

“Your Grays Harbor PUD was honored to accept the Government/Municipality of the Year Award for 2026 from Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.,” Grays Harbor PUD said via Facebook. “Board of Commissioners Vice President Arie Callaghan said it best: ‘It’s a team effort.’ Thanks to the over 160 PUD employees who made this possible.”

And in the grand award finale, Quinault Nation Enterprises (QNE) was named the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Member of the Year. QNE is composed of the Quinault Wellness Center, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, Q-Mart, Taholah Mercantile, Quinault Pride and Jolly Roger Seafood, Quinault Land and Timber and the Amanda Park Trading Post.

“It’s a huge honor. It’s very uplifting because of all of our different areas. And we couldn’t have done it without our employees; they’re the backbone. They’re the ones that made it possible. We just try to do the best that we can,” said Pierre Augare, chair of the Quinault Enterprise Board. “That just shows that we’re making a difference and helping in the community any way that we can, especially our wellness center that’s open to everybody. We’re trying to be a good neighbor anyway that we can. It’s great.”

GGHI CEO Darrin Raines said that honoring the business community that powers the local economy is incredibly important.

“They’re the backbone of providing jobs, they provide all the revenue for the communities. Without our businesses, none of us would be here,” Raines said. “We have a lot of amazing businesses taking a lot of risks in a not a very secure economy right now. People who are taking risks are starting to become and grow into great businesses. We need more entrepreneurs who will really take the chance and grow into something.”

The nominees in each category were:

Small Business of the Year: Raintree Veterinary Center, Game Freaks, Bennett’s Fish Shack, Moyer Multi Media, LLC

Large Business of the Year: Sierra Pacific, 1st Security Bank, Ascensus Specialties, Peak Credit Union

New Business of the Year: Timber and Targets, Fresh Foods Market, Boone Street Bar & Grill, McCleary Hotel

Non-Profit of the Year: 7th Street Theatre, Habitat for Humanity, Timber Tails K9 Rescue, YMCA of Grays Harbor

Government/Municipality of the Year: Grays Harbor PUD, Quinault Indian Nation, Port of Grays Harbor, Summit Pacific Medical Center

GGHI Member of the Year: Elma Grocery Outlet, Jodesha Broadcasting, Grays Harbor Stamp Works, Quinault Nation Enterprises