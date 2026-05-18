Hundreds of Jeeps roll through Ocean Shores

Residents and tourists alike line the parade route for the Jeeps Go Topless parade in Ocean Shores this past weekend.

All models of Jeep took part in the sixth-annual “Clean Shores” event this past weekend in Ocean Shores.

Hundreds of “Jeepers” rolled into Ocean Shores this weekend picking up beach trash — and having a little fun while they were at it.

The sixth-annual “Clean Shores” event, which began in 2021 as the vision of a sixth-grader, has since grown with the help of the Ocean Shores community. The event was Friday through Sunday, with much of the activity at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort.

Saturday was “Go Topless Day” — when Jeepers celebrate the start of spring by rolling back the tops of their vehicles.