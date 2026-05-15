Ocean Shores and HRH to host ribbon cutting for new clinic

The city of Ocean Shores and Harbor Regional Health will host a joint ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Harbor Regional Health Family Medicine clinic in Ocean Shores on Monday, May 18, from noon to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at the clinic’s location at 171 E Chance La Mer NE in Ocean Shores.

Community members are invited to attend and tour the new clinic during walk-through tours immediately following the ceremony. Cookies and refreshments will be provided during the event.

Scheduled speakers include Ocean Shores Mayor Frank Elduen and Harbor Regional Health Board Commissioner Lynn Csernotta. Additional remarks from community and organizational leaders may also be included.

The new clinic will officially open to patients on Tuesday, May 19, expanding access to primary care services for the North Beach community.