Prep Baseball Roundup: Jones’ gem leads Aberdeen into district tournament

ELENA MILLS PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Aidan Baker (kneeling) reacts after scoring a run during a 5-1 win over Woodland in a 2A District 4 play-in game on Friday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Mylan Bruner (left) slides in safely to first base during a 5-1 win over Woodland in a 2A District 4 play-in game on Friday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

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PHOTO BY AVERY BRODHEAD Aberdeen starting pitcher Bubba Jones allowed one run in a complete-game performance to help the Bobcats beat Woodland 5-1 in a 2A District 4 pigtail game on Friday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Gabe Matthews (9) give a fist bump to pitcher Bubba Jones during a 5-1 win over Woodland in a 2A District 4 play-in game on Friday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

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XXX

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PREP BASEBALL

Aberdeen 5, Woodland 1

Aberdeen earned a trip to the 2A District 4 Tournament with a 5-1 victory over Woodland in a pigtail game on Saturday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (12-8 overall) found just enough offense and got a gem of a pitching performance from starter Bubba Jones to beat the Beavers (7-10).

After Woodland took a 1-0 lead on back-to-back doubles to open the top of the second, Aberdeen responded with a run on a Gabe Matthews sacrifice fly to score Jones and a Parker Hollingsworth run on an error to go up 2-1.

One inning later, Bobcats first baseman Aidan Baker scored on an error followed two batters later by shortstop Mason Hill scoring on a Mylan Bruner sacrifice fly to take a 4-1 lead.

Aberdeen catcher Sam Schreiber, who was on board after being hit by a pitch, came in to score on a wild pitch to close out a three-run frame and put Aberdeen ahead 5-1.

“They bunted really well today. They’re aware of where they need to bunt, situationally, and they’re going to go swipe bags. That’s our formula,” Aberdeen head coach Layne Bruner said. “We figure out how to manufacture runs and our guys do their job. These are the things we practice. … At the end of the day, that’s our bread and butter, that’s Bobcats baseball.”

Jones made the lead stick, scattering four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts to shut down the Beavers.

The Aberdeen right-hander allowed one baserunner four of the game’s final five innings, but worked out of any potential jams by hammering the zone as 60 of his 98 pitches were for strikes (61%).

“I was definitely nervous. … They banged the curveball, nothing I could do about that. I was hangin’ ‘em. Fastball was iffy sometimes, but if you locate, they’ll swing and do the job for you,” Jones said. “I feel like I was trying to throw a little hard here and there, it wasn’t working, so I had to slow down and get in the right and get them to hit it to my team right behind me.”

“I just know Bubba’s going to go out there and be a dog,” Bruner said. “He’s going to compete every time he’s on the mound. It’s great to have a guy you can trust like that, but I’ve been able to trust him for four years now. … He knows how to win even when he doesn’t have his best stuff and that starts with being accountable and understanding where you are at in that day and high school kids don’t often do that. I’m really proud of that. He’s saavy enough to understand that and able to get the job done.”

Aberdeen will face Mark Morris in a 2A Evergreen League game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Mark Morris High School.

Woodland 010 000 0 – 1 4 2

Aberdeen 023 000 x – 5 3 0

WP: Jones (7 IP, R, ER, 4H, 2BB, 8K). LP: Beckley (3.2 IP, 5R, 2ER, H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Woodland – Beckley (1-3, 2B); Fahey (1-3, RBI); Andrews (1-3); Hamilton (1-3). Aberdeen – Hill (1-4, R); Bruner (1-1, RBI); Matthews (1-2, RBI, SF); Baker (0-2, R, BB); Schreiber (0-2, R); Jones (0-1, R, SB); Hollingsworth (0-2, R, SB).

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Columbia-White Salmon 4, Hoquiam 3

Hoquiam’s season came to an end in a 4-3 loss to Columbia-White Salmon in a district pigtail game on Saturday at Columbia High School.

The Grizzlies (3-14) took advantage of two errors to start the game by scoring a run on a Danton Cole ground out in the top of the first inning.

Hoquiam would take a 2-0 lead two batters later when senior pitcher Joey Bozich singled with two outs to drive in outfielder Moses DeShazer.

The Bruins (8-13) tied the game with two runs in the fourth on a Trenton Boydston RBI double and a run-scoring single from Josh Chiccino.

The Grizzlies regained the lead when catcher Ethan Byron, on board with a one-out single, scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 advantage.

Hoquiam ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth when two errors led to a two-on, two-out situation for the Bruins.

Ryder Graves singled off Bozich to drive in Boydston with the tying run and was followed by an RBI single by Kellen Olson to put CWS up 4-3.

Hoquiam had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but a DeShazer pop out followed by a Danton Cole ground out ended the game, and the Grizzlies’ season.

Bozich allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings pitched to take the loss.

Luke Montoure (0.1 IP, 0R, 2H, BB) pitched to one batter in a short relief appearance for Hoquiam.

Houqiam had three hits in the game, all singles, and one walks in the game.

All three Grizzly runs were unearned thanks to seven Bruins errors in the game.

Hoquiam 200 001 0 – 3 3 3

CWS 000 202 x – 4 7 7

WP: Olson (6.2 IP, 3R, 0ER, 3H, BB, 5K). LP: Bozich (5.2 IP, 4R, 2ER, 4BB, 6K). SV – Sauter (0.1 IP, 0R, 0H).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Bozich (1-3, RBI, SB); Byron (1-3, R); Day. Cole (1-4, R); Dan. Cole (0-4, RBI); Montoure (0-2, BB). CWS – Olson (2-4, 2B, RBI); Boydston (1-3, 2B, R, RBI); Chiccino (1-3, RBI); Knott (1-3).

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Raymond-South Bend 10, Rainier 9

Raymond-South Bend rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Rainier 10-9 in the first round of the 2B District Tournament on Saturday at Napavine High School.

The Ravens (7-11) played catch up against the Mountaineers (9-12), trailing 8-0 after three innings of play.

RSB rallied for three in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by an RBI double by first baseman Preston Toepelt, and three in the fifth capped by third baseman Anthony Morris scoring on a passed ball to make it an 8-6 ballgame.

After Rainier scored a run on a Wyatt McIntyre ground out in the sixth, the Ravens embarked on an epic comeback in the seventh.

RSB got a run on a Caiden De Los Santos sacrifice fly followed two batters later by Edgar Chavez’s clutch two-run double to tie the game at 9-9.

Two walks sandwhiched around a strikeout had the bases loaded with two outs and centerfielder Jonah Rumbles at the dish.

Rumbles fouled off three pitches with two strikes in nine pitch at-bat to earn a walk, forcing in Jonathan Contreras with the game-winning run.

Chavez had three hits and drove in three runs while also pitching a complete game to earn the win for RSB.

Morris also had three hits and scored three runs for the Ravens offense.

Toepelt had two doubles for RSB, which had six doubles as a team.

Rainier 233 001 0 – 9 12 0

RSB 000 330 4 – 10 14 0

WP: Chavez (7 IP, 9R, 8ER, 12H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Larman (4 IP, 6R, 5ER, 10H, 4K).

Leading hitters: Rainier – Guernsey (3-4, 3B, 2 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Goodman (3-3, 2 3B, 3R, 3RBI); Cughan (2-4, R, SB); McIntyre (1-3, 2B, 2RBI); Sheaffer (1-4, R); Heck (1-2) Sawyer (1-4, R, 2SB). RSB – Morris (3-4, 3R, 2B); Chavez (3-4, 2B, 3RBI, SB); De Los Santos (2-2, R, 2RBI, 2SF); Toepelt (2-4, 2 2B, 2R, RBI); Rumbles (1-4, 2B, R); Nichols (1-3, R); Quasi (1-4); Davila (1-2, 2B, R).

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Napavine 11, Raymond-South Bend 1

Raymond-South Bend was relegated to the elimination bracket with an 11-1 loss to Napavine in the quarterfinals of the 2B District Tournament on Saturday in Napavine.

The Ravens (7-12) took a 1-0 lead over the Tigers (19-2) when first baseman Preston Toepelt singled to drive in catcher Keeton Nichols in the top of the first inning.

But RSB didn’t score after that and struggled to keep the 5th-ranked Tigers off the scoreboard.

Napavine took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and pulled away with six in the third to take a 9-1 lead.

The Tigers scored two in the fifth to earn the run-rule victory.

Third baseman Edgar Chavez had two hits to lead the Ravens, which had five hits in the game, all singles.

Ravens pitcher Caiden De Los Santos took the loss while Lukas Sedy (2.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, BB) pitched in relief for RSB.

The Ravens face Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a district-elimination game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Adna High School.

RSB 100 00 – 1 5 0

Napavine 216 02 – 11 13 0

WP: Griffith (5 IP, R, ER, 5H, BB, 8K). LP: De Los Santos (2.1 IP, 9R, 9ER, 10H, 3BB, K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Chavez (2-2); Rumbles (1-2); De Los Santos (1-2); Toepelt (1-2, RBI). Napavine – Landrum (4-4, 3B, 3R, RBI); Wilson (2-4, R, 2RBI); Manion (2-3, R); Edmonds (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Griffith (1-3); Bullock (1-2, 2B, R, 2RBI).

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Toutle Lake 15, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 2

One brutal inning left Pe Ell-Willapa Valley reeling in a 15-2 loss to Toutle Lake in a 2B District 4 Tournament game on Saturday in Pe Ell.

The Titans (14-7) led 1-0 over the Ducks (17-5) thanks to an RBI ground out by third baseman/pitcher Kaeden Blain to drive in catcher Eddie Clements in the bottom of the first inning.

But Toutle Lake put the game away in the top of the second with 10 runs on seven hits – four for extra bases – and four walks to lead 10-1.

The Titans would their second run when Clements led off the third with a single and came in to score one batter later when shortstop Max Jarvis doubled to center field to make it an 11-2 ballgame.

But the Ducks would add four runs in the fourth, highlighted by a three-run home run from Oliver Foster, to lead 15-2.

Jarvis took the loss on the bump for PWV while Blain (2 IP, 5R, 5ER, 4H, 3BB) and Mauricio Morales (IP, 0R, H, BB, K) pitched in relief for the Titans.

Javis had two hits, both doubles, to lead the PWV offense.

The Titans face Raymond-South Bend in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Adna.

Toutle Lake 0(10)1 40 – 15 12 0

PWV 101 00 – 2 4 2

WP: Hanson (5 IP, 2R, 2ER, 4H, 4BB, 7K). LP: Jarvis (2 IP, 10R, 9ER, 7H, 6BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: TL – Ol. Foster (2-4, HR, 2B, 2R, 5RBI); Ow. Foster (2-4, 3B, R, 3RBI); Hanson (2-2, 2B, RBI); Kilponen (2-3, R); WEbb (2-2, 3R); Rivera (1-4, 2B, R, 3RBI); LaCroix (1-1, 3R, 2SB). PWV – Jarvis (2-3, 2 2B, RBI); Clements (1-1, 2R); Lennox (1-2); Blain (0-2, RBI).

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Other games

Wishkah Valley 15, Mary M. Knight 1