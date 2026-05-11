Get ready for summer and fall quarters at GHC

The rhododendrons are in bloom and we’re in the midst of spring, but it’s not to early to check into taking classes at Grays Harbor College.

Advising week schedule

To help you prepare for the upcoming summer and fall quarters, Grays Harbor College is hosting Advising Week from now to May 14. Each session will cover a different topic such as email and Canvas basics, campus involvement, navigating ctcLink, academic advising, FAFSA and financial aid.

Tuesday, May 12 in Room 3310/3311

11 a.m.: Navigating ctcLink for Students

2 p.m.: Navigating ctcLink for Faculty

Wednesday, May 13 in Room 3244

11 a.m.: Navigating ctcLink for Students

Noon: The Benefits of Advising

1 p.m.: FAFSA and Financial Aid Support

Thursday, May 14 in Room 3310/3311 – Shop for a Class

Noon to 3 p.m.: Build your class cart and get ready to register once your registration window opens

Registering for classes

Registration for summer and fall quarter opens:

Thursday, May 14 for veteran students

Monday, May 18 for returning Grays Harbor College students

Thursday, May 21 for new students

Hands-on help with registration

You can get hands-on help registering for summer and fall classes on these days:

Aberdeen Campus – tulalW Student Center: Wednesday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 21 from 11 .m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ilwaco – Columbia Education Center: Tuesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop‑in campus tours available

Prospective students and community members are also invited to explore what Grays Harbor College has to offer. From June 17 through July 29, the Student Services team will offer drop‑in campus tours every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and noon on the second floor of the tulalW Student Center.

These tours are a great option for those who are not yet enrolled, are considering returning to college, or simply want to learn more about Grays Harbor College programs, services, and campus life.