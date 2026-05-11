Get ready for summer and fall quarters at GHC
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 11, 2026
Advising week schedule
To help you prepare for the upcoming summer and fall quarters, Grays Harbor College is hosting Advising Week from now to May 14. Each session will cover a different topic such as email and Canvas basics, campus involvement, navigating ctcLink, academic advising, FAFSA and financial aid.
Tuesday, May 12 in Room 3310/3311
11 a.m.: Navigating ctcLink for Students
2 p.m.: Navigating ctcLink for Faculty
Wednesday, May 13 in Room 3244
11 a.m.: Navigating ctcLink for Students
Noon: The Benefits of Advising
1 p.m.: FAFSA and Financial Aid Support
Thursday, May 14 in Room 3310/3311 – Shop for a Class
Noon to 3 p.m.: Build your class cart and get ready to register once your registration window opens
Registering for classes
Registration for summer and fall quarter opens:
Thursday, May 14 for veteran students
Monday, May 18 for returning Grays Harbor College students
Thursday, May 21 for new students
Hands-on help with registration
You can get hands-on help registering for summer and fall classes on these days:
Aberdeen Campus – tulalW Student Center: Wednesday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 21 from 11 .m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ilwaco – Columbia Education Center: Tuesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drop‑in campus tours available
Prospective students and community members are also invited to explore what Grays Harbor College has to offer. From June 17 through July 29, the Student Services team will offer drop‑in campus tours every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and noon on the second floor of the tulalW Student Center.
These tours are a great option for those who are not yet enrolled, are considering returning to college, or simply want to learn more about Grays Harbor College programs, services, and campus life.