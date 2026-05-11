A count worth waiting for: Western snowy plover population exceeds 3,000

Snowy plovers are often seen by small piles of marine vegetation, called racklines. These provide food sources for plovers in the form of marine arthropods and also help provide shelter.

Snowy plovers often like to nestle down in tire tracks in the sand. This underlines the importance of staying on the lookout for plovers while driving on the beach.

Plovers lay eggs in small scrapes or divots directly in the sand. The eggs’ speckled appearance helps them blend in to the sandy surroundings, appearing like rocks.

The western snowy plover is a tiny shorebird with a gray back and dark patches on either side of the neck, behind the eyes, and on the forehead.

Every year, biologists, volunteers and conservationists from Washington state to San Diego, California, come together for one purpose: to count a tiny bird the size of a sparrow, the western snowy plover.

The numbers tell a compelling story. Back in 2023, the count revealed just 2,336 snowy plovers. In 2024, that number rose to 2,676. And in 2025, the most recent survey by the U.S. Department of Wildlife, the count reached 3,018 — breaking 3,000 for the first time since the recovery plan was developed.

Snowy plovers’ range extends from the Southern Washington coast to Baja, California. Grays Harbor and Pacific counties are the only places in Washington where these birds are currently found.

In mid-April each year, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) works with Washington State Parks to install signs to protect nesting areas at Copalis Beach, Grayland Beach State Park, and Leadbetter Point State Park.

“These birds weren’t always at Copalis,” said Anthony Novack, a WDFW district biologist who covers Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. “They’ve expanded a little where they’re nesting in Washington, so there’s a bit of good news there. Hopefully we can maintain the few birds that we have.”

Snowy plovers are also common at Graveyard Spit.

The count

This isn’t just any bird count. It’s the breeding window survey — a massive, coordinated census that spans the entire range of the species. The idea is simple: get a snapshot of the population while most of the plovers have settled into their nesting territories. The execution; however, is anything but easy.

“Shorebirds like snowy plovers don’t make it easy,” shared Micah Ashford, fish and wildlife biologist with the Arcata Fish and Wildlife Office. “They may not flock like other birds, but they’re still fast and wary. You have to be sharp and patient.”

Each bird is carefully tallied, sometimes identified by tiny color bands on their legs, which help prevent double-counting. These bands, like little nametags, allow researchers to track individuals and better understand the population as a whole.

Why does this matter?

“Three thousand birds is the first major recovery benchmark for the species,” Ashford explained. “We need to maintain that number for 10 consecutive years to revisit the western snowy plover’s listing status.

“The count doesn’t tell us everything. It can’t explain changes in habitat or breeding success in real time, but it’s the best tool we have for tracking population trends across a wide range of locations and management styles.”

Behind the numbers lies a powerful network of people and partnerships. Hundreds of partners play a role, from federal and state agencies to nonprofits, universities and citizen scientists. It’s a model of collaboration that’s proving to be effective, thanks in part to habitat restoration, predator management and public outreach.

“We wouldn’t be here without the hard work of so many,” said Ashford. “It really is a community effort.”

But while reaching the 3,000-bird milestone is cause for celebration, there’s still a long way to go. Yet, for the first time in decades, the future of the western snowy plover is beginning to look a little brighter.

“This growth reflects broader conservation progress across the species’ listed range, where many populations are now stable or increasing,” said Nora Papian, deputy field supervisor with Arcata Fish and Wildlife Office. “Although several recovery criteria still need to be met, the overall trajectory indicates that the plover is making strong, steady progress toward recovery.”

So, what can the average beachgoer do?

“Share the beach,” Ashford shared. “If you see areas with symbolic fencing during the nesting season, give those areas space. Respect local beach guidelines that may be in place in your area. Pick up trash. And if you’re lucky enough to spot a plover, enjoy it — from a respectful distance.”

Because every bird counts. And every person can help.

Heading to the beach? Here’s how to help protect rare snowy plovers

Its light-colored feathers blend in with the beach, and its small size can make it even harder to spot. But if you know where to look, you may catch a glimpse of the western snowy plover, a rare shorebird that biologists are asking the public to help protect.

Native to Washington, western snowy plovers are listed as state endangered and as federally threatened under the Endangered Species Act. In 2023, the Washington population was estimated at fewer than 100 breeding adults and was dependent on birds immigrating to the state from Oregon.

These birds do not migrate, instead spending their entire lives between the dune line and the high-tide line. Unlike many other bird species, snowy plovers do not build traditional nests.

“Western snowy plovers spend their entire lives on the beach, laying their eggs directly on the beach sand in a little divot called a scrape,” said Allison Anholt, WDFW’s coastal and migratory waterbird species lead. “Their eggs are camouflaged to look like seashells to make it harder for predators like crows, ravens, and coyotes to find them.”

Unfortunately, this also makes it difficult for people to spot nests and eggs, especially while driving. The birds themselves are also easy to miss, being about six inches long and varying in color from pale brown to gray, with a white underside.

Western snowy plover breeding season runs from mid-April to mid-September. During this time, WDFW asks all beach visitors to respect closure areas and signs indicating snowy plover nesting habitat.

Events that draw large crowds — from razor clam digs to Fourth of July celebrations — can affect snowy plover nesting areas. Walking around nesting areas or allowing dogs near them can cause birds to abandon their nests, which may allow predators to eat the eggs.

Along with keeping out of posted areas, Novack recommends not throwing food or trash on the beach, as this can attract predators. Drivers should also follow the beach speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

“There’s only a small portion of the beach that snowy plovers need to survive,” Novack said. “Other than during the breeding season, these are tough little birds. They’re exposed to the elements — wind, rain, and cold — all year long. They just need this little window of time to be able to successfully mate and hatch their young. It’s not a big burden for us to give them some leeway.”

WDFW and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have researched and surveyed the snowy plover population in Washington for decades. Management strategies like hazing and removing crows and ravens, the main nest predators, may have contributed to improved nesting and fledging success in recent years.

Snowy plovers on Washington’s coast also face challenges posed by invasive plant species like European beach grass.

“This invasive beach grass was planted to create dunes for better flood protection, because its roots grow up to 30 feet long,” Anholt said. “However, western snowy plovers do not nest in places where European beach grass grows, because the grass creates very steep dune profiles.”

This steep terrain prevents plovers from walking down to the tideline to feed with their chicks, which cannot yet fly. It also makes it harder for them to see predators approaching.

Snowy plover habitat is also vulnerable to sea level rise, beach erosion, and storm surges.

“Plovers are a great indicator species for healthy shoreline and marine ecosystems,” Anholt said. “They need just the right amount of vegetation and cover in order to conceal their eggs, and this in turn supports other native marine life, like the marine invertebrates that plovers feed on.”

While populations for these small but tough shorebirds are still low, conservation efforts to recover and protect western snowy plovers are showing signs of hope. Helping plovers in Washington recover successfully benefits Washington’s shorelines and the other habitats and species that call the state home.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife contributed to this report.