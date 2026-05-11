Elma’s ATM burglar arrested

With the assistance of the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Elma police officers were able to identify and take the suspect involved in the attempted ATM burglary into custody.

On Monday, May 4, a white adult male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and mask attempted to break into an ATM machine at 5th Street laundry mat.

The suspect was seen driving a gray 1990’s model Nissan pickup with unknown Oregon license plates displayed in the rear window.