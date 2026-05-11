Grays Harbor County 2026 primary races set

Candidate filing week for the 2026 election cycle concluded last Friday at 5 p.m. with 123 candidates filing for 81 offices of Grays Harbor County concern.

The 18-day primary voting period begins July 17 and runs through Primary Day, Aug. 4. The General Election’s voting period starts Oct. 16 and lasts until election day on Nov. 3.

During the filing period, eligible Washingtonians had the opportunity to declare their candidacy for over 16,700 seats ranging from precinct committee officers to seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Incumbent District Court Judge Andrea Vingo, running unopposed, incumbent District Court Judge Megan Valentine and her opponent former Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge David Mistachkin, and PUD Commissioner Jon Martin (unopposed) have advanced to November’s general election. All other races, except for elected precinct committee officers, will participate in the primary in August.

The following filed:

Congressional District 6, U.S. Representative

Emily Randall, Democrat

Brian P. O’Gorman, Independent

Leon Lawson, Trump Republican

Teresa Fox, Republican

Macy Jones, no preference

WA Legislative District 19

Position 1

Jim Walsh, Republican

Kevin Moynihan, Democrat

Position 2

Joel McEntire, Republican

Jimi O’Hagan, Republican

Daniel William Bradley, Republican

Terry Carlson, Democrat

WA Legislative District 24

Position 1

Ted Bowen, Independent

Aiden I.R. Hamilton, Republican

Adam Bernbaum, Democrat

Eric W. Pratt, Republican

Position 2

Patrick DePoe, Democrat

Marcia Kelbon, no preference

Kaylee Kuehn, Democrat

Bradley Nemo Callaway, Democrat

Mark Hodgson, Democrat

Grays Harbor County

Assessor

Josh Nuxoll, Independent

Dan Lindgren, Republican

Auditor

Charlee Paull, Republican

Brielle S Joyce, Democrat

Clerk

Kym Foster, Practical Democrat

Coroner

George J. Kelley, no preference

Prosecutor

Daniel Crawford, Republican

Jason F. Walker, Democrat

Sheriff

Darrin E. Wallace, no preference

Edward Welter, no preference

Treasurer

Shawn D. Hill, Democrat

Wes Cormier, Republican

Commissioner, District 3

JR Streifel, Republican

Stan Sturgeon, no preference

Gordon E, Mitchell, Republican

District Court #1

Andrea Vingo

District Court #2

Megan Valentine

David Mistachkin

PUD Commissioner District 3

Jon Martin

Also, seventeen candidates filed for Washington Supreme Court seats and 65 filed for precinct committee officer positions. For more information about Washington state elections, visit https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections.