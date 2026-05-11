Grays Harbor County 2026 primary races set
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 11, 2026
Candidate filing week for the 2026 election cycle concluded last Friday at 5 p.m. with 123 candidates filing for 81 offices of Grays Harbor County concern.
The 18-day primary voting period begins July 17 and runs through Primary Day, Aug. 4. The General Election’s voting period starts Oct. 16 and lasts until election day on Nov. 3.
During the filing period, eligible Washingtonians had the opportunity to declare their candidacy for over 16,700 seats ranging from precinct committee officers to seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Incumbent District Court Judge Andrea Vingo, running unopposed, incumbent District Court Judge Megan Valentine and her opponent former Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge David Mistachkin, and PUD Commissioner Jon Martin (unopposed) have advanced to November’s general election. All other races, except for elected precinct committee officers, will participate in the primary in August.
The following filed:
Congressional District 6, U.S. Representative
Emily Randall, Democrat
Brian P. O’Gorman, Independent
Leon Lawson, Trump Republican
Teresa Fox, Republican
Macy Jones, no preference
WA Legislative District 19
Position 1
Jim Walsh, Republican
Kevin Moynihan, Democrat
Position 2
Joel McEntire, Republican
Jimi O’Hagan, Republican
Daniel William Bradley, Republican
Terry Carlson, Democrat
WA Legislative District 24
Position 1
Ted Bowen, Independent
Aiden I.R. Hamilton, Republican
Adam Bernbaum, Democrat
Eric W. Pratt, Republican
Position 2
Patrick DePoe, Democrat
Marcia Kelbon, no preference
Kaylee Kuehn, Democrat
Bradley Nemo Callaway, Democrat
Mark Hodgson, Democrat
Grays Harbor County
Assessor
Josh Nuxoll, Independent
Dan Lindgren, Republican
Auditor
Charlee Paull, Republican
Brielle S Joyce, Democrat
Clerk
Kym Foster, Practical Democrat
Coroner
George J. Kelley, no preference
Prosecutor
Daniel Crawford, Republican
Jason F. Walker, Democrat
Sheriff
Darrin E. Wallace, no preference
Edward Welter, no preference
Treasurer
Shawn D. Hill, Democrat
Wes Cormier, Republican
Commissioner, District 3
JR Streifel, Republican
Stan Sturgeon, no preference
Gordon E, Mitchell, Republican
District Court #1
Andrea Vingo
District Court #2
Megan Valentine
David Mistachkin
PUD Commissioner District 3
Jon Martin
Also, seventeen candidates filed for Washington Supreme Court seats and 65 filed for precinct committee officer positions. For more information about Washington state elections, visit https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections.