Vandals strike Montesano early morning Friday

Late Thursday night and during the early morning hours Friday, a group of juveniles traveled down Clemons Road and Devonshire Road toward the city of Montesano, stealing and damaging and stealing various mail and packages from numerous mailboxes and residential porches.

A Montesano police officer and deputies contacted the juveniles involved this morning. Some of the items taken during this incident were recovered. At this time, investigators are working to identify all victims affected by these incidents.

If you believe you may have been a victim, or if you have any video footage or information related to these incidents, please contact Deputy Ryan Tully at rtully@graysharbor.us or 360-249-3711.