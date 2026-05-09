News briefs

CCAP and Aberdeen VFW seek funds for memorial project

Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP) and the Aberdeen VFW are seeking donations to help pay for the installation of an 80-foot flagpole to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States of America and to honor all veterans who have served the country.

The flag and accompanying monument will be placed at Wishkah and Broadway in downtown Aberdeen.

The cost for the 80-foot tall flag pole and flag is $26,445, the memorial monument is $27,500 and commercial lighting for the flag pole and monument is $10,000 for a total project cost of $63,945.

Donations are tax deductible and can be sent to:

Coastal Community Action program (501(c)(3))

C/O Aberdeen VFW Memorial Project

101 E. Market St.

Aberdeen, WA 98520

Montesano Saturday Market accepting vendors

The Montesano Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the Montesano Saturday Market will be running for nine weekends this summer, beginning July 4 through August 29. Join us at Fleet Park for a summer full of local artists, handmade goods, fresh food, live music, and community fun. Market hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendor applications are now being accepted. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required, and no same-day signups or same-day payments. Vendors who pay for the full season in advance get two weekends free.

Register at https://montesanochamber.com/. Questions? Contact Kevin Farr at kevinfarrdds@gmail.com.

Wildland Firefighter Type 2 Field Day to be held in Westport

On Saturday, May 9, South Beach Regional Fire Authority is hosting firefighters from Grays Harbor Fire Districts 1, 2, 7, 15, Aberdeen Fire Department, Hoquiam Fire Department, East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue, Montesano Fire Department, Ocean Shores Fire Department, McCleary Fire Department and Quinault Nation Fire for our Wildland Firefighter Type 2 Field Day to train our newest wildland firefighters.

The field day will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held in the area behind the Training Center, which is located at 805 SR-105. Thank you to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for granting special permission for use of this area.

This activity will be a series of hands-on, practical sessions to develop the skills needed to keep our wild areas as safe as possible this fire season. You may see lots of vehicles and folks in yellow shirts with green trousers in the area that day. This area training will add more than 50 new wildland firefighters to support our community and the needs of Washington state as temperatures climb and wildland fire risk increases.

Oakville FFA Club collects 130 pounds of food for community pets

From March 2 through April 30, the Oakville FFA Club held an animal food drive to benefit Oakville families. The students collected 130 lbs. of dog and cat food, and the donations were distributed to Just Care Thrift Shop’s cat sanctuary and the Oakville Food Bank for its animal feed section.

Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup to perform at Raymond Theatre

Once in a blue moon, a performer comes along who transcends categorization. In our lifetimes, we have seen two such artists, and their work has changed the face of music — not just country music, but music on a global scale. Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette were larger-than-life icons who both infused country music with storytelling from a woman’s perspective. Their songs were played widely during the 1960s, when popular music was less likely to be defined by niches; radio airplay could feature many genres, and music of all kinds was enjoyed by listeners of all stripes. Both women continued to captivate audiences into the 1970s and 80s, having proven that good music is good music.

Honored and awarded with gold and platinum records, both Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette were women who survived and overcame poverty and heartbreak. Their audiences embraced both performers along with their struggles, and the unforgettable songs that reflected their hardships. Tammy Wynette’s I Don’t Wanna Play House, D-I-V-O-R-C-E, and anthemic Stand By Your Man speak to the universal condition. Loretta Lynn stood up to adversity with hits like Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’, You Ain’t Woman Enough, and Coal Miner’s Daughter.

Cami Voss and her band, the Acme Roundup, channel Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette with passion and artistry, and a deep understanding of the unique styles of these enduring country stars. Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup honor “two legends from the golden age of country music, and showcase the grit, grace, and humor of the matchless Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.” Listening to their faithful interpretations of the songs we’ve loved for decades is a deeply satisfying experience — one that might have you dusting off some of your old LPs after the show.

Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup will perform at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St., on Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and donations will be gratefully accepted. Be sure to arrive early, as this concert is sure to be well-attended.