Harbor Regional expands with clinic in Ocean Shores

The new clinic, located at 171 E Chance La Mer NE in Ocean Shores, will officially open to the public on May 19.

Harbor Regional Health announced the opening of Harbor Regional Health Family Medicine in Ocean Shores, expanding access to primary care services for residents and visitors along the North Beach.

The new clinic, located at 171 E Chance La Mer NE in Ocean Shores, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, May 19. The clinic will be staffed by Ann Allen, ARNP, who will provide comprehensive primary care services.

Clinic hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Primary care appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to noon., with walk-in services beginning at 1 p.m.

“This clinic represents a meaningful step forward in improving access to care for the Ocean Shores community,” said Elizabeth Tschimperle, Executive Director, Harbor Regional Health Medical Group. “We are proud to continue expanding our services to meet people where they are, and to ensure individuals and families have access to timely, high-quality care close to home.”

The development of the Ocean Shores clinic has been a collaborative effort over the past several years. Harbor Regional Health thanked Mayor Frank Elduen and the city of Ocean Shores for their partnership and commitment to making the clinic a reality.

“Projects like this don’t happen without strong local leadership and a shared commitment to community well-being,” said Tom Jensen, CEO of Harbor Regional Health. “We are grateful to Mayor Elduen and his team for their support and collaboration throughout this process.”

Patients can schedule appointments by calling Harbor Regional Health’s Contact Center at 1-866-537-2778.

The Ocean Shores clinic joins Harbor Regional Health’s network of Family Medicine clinics serving Grays Harbor County, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to accessible, coordinated care across the region.

Harbor Regional Health is the largest healthcare provider and one of the largest employers in Grays Harbor County, offering a full spectrum of care across the region.