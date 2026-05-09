Tenino High School student arrested after alleged gun threat

A Tenino High School student who allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school on Thursday has been arrested.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly received a report from a student Wednesday evening advising that they overheard another student say they were going to bring a firearm to school the next day, according to Sheriff Derek Sanders.

The Tenino School District confirmed Thursday morning that they were also made aware of the potential threat Wednesday evening.

Deputies obtained a witness statement and began reviewing surveillance footage at the school.

The student who allegedly made the threats was identified through the surveillance footage with the assistance of Tenino Police Department and Tenino School District.

“Deputies developed probable cause for threats to injure school property, and the juvenile was placed under arrest prior to the start of school this morning,” Sanders said in a social media post on Thursday, May 7.

The Tenino School District confirmed that it was notified of the arrest at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. There is no ongoing threat to Tenino High School or any other schools in the district.

“Thank you to all who are committed to keeping our students and schools safe including all who reported this threat immediately,” the Tenino School District said in a social media post.