Summit Pacific Medical Center $2.8M project advances

Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma has been selected as one of seven projects to advance to the Senate Appropriations Committee for inclusion in the Agriculture and Rural Development appropriations bill as part of U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s 2027 funding requests. The Senate Appropriations Committee is expected to release its draft funding bills in the coming weeks, which include 12 appropriations bills that allocate Congressionally Directed Spending requests.

Catalina Amortegui, Sen. Murray’s Thurston County and Olympic Peninsula District Director toured Summit Pacific on April 26 and shared the outcome of the selection committee’s recent decision. During her tour, Amortegui met with Summit Pacific CEO Josh Martin and Chief Talent and Legal Officer Jennifer Burkhardt and announced that Summit Pacific’s $2.8 million request will be submitted by Sen. Murray for inclusion in the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Agriculture and Rural Development bill.

The requested funding will support Summit Pacific’s Imaging and Chemotherapy Project — its next major expansion designed to increase patient capacity and upgrade critical infrastructure. The project aims to improve access to timely, high-quality care for residents of Grays Harbor County and strengthen the region’s overall healthcare system.

If funded, the project will include the addition of a second computed tomography (CT) scanner to meet growing demand for diagnostic imaging. This enhancement will reduce wait times and enable faster treatment in emergency situations such as trauma and stroke.

Additional investments include a sterile compounding chemotherapy hood within an expanded pharmacy to safely prepare high-risk medications in compliance with regulatory standards, as well as new equipment for procedure and recovery rooms to expand outpatient services and improve patient flow. The project also includes installation of a new Central Plant generator to ensure uninterrupted power during emergencies.

“These investments will allow more patients to receive care locally, reducing the need for transfers outside the hospital district,” said Martin. “By expanding our imaging and treatment capabilities, we can deliver faster, safer, and more efficient care to our community.”

The planned improvements will modernize treatment areas and patient spaces, creating a more comfortable environment while enhancing operational capability.

Founded in 1982, Summit Pacific operates three locations, comprising a critical access hospital, primary care clinics, an urgent care clinic, and a range of ancillary and specialty services.