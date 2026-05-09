Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212.

Child Car Seat Check Up, hosted by Harbor Regional Health, is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 at the Warren Medical Service Building, 1006 H St.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Olympia Area on Aging office. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call 360-538-2458.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Friends of the Libraries will host two TRL Trustees, Dustin Loup and Toni Gwin, at a meeting at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 12 at the Hoquiam Timberland Library.

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street

Test of Time Car Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, in the downstairs meeting room at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. For more information, call 360-589-3341.

Grays Harbor Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Chess Social Time is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Montesano Timberland Library.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Cub Scout Pack 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Elma Grange. For more information call 360-556-3342.

Boy Scout Troop 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Abundant Life Church For more information, call 360-556-3342.

Grays Harbor Rock Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, at 72 Abbot Road. For more information, call 360-789-6099.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, May16, at the Shu-Jacks in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Free kids’ art workshop and Mother’s Day bake sale will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, May 10 at McCleary Community Center.

McCleary Historical Society monthly board meetings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May12, at the museum.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.