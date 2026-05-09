Another whale swims in Willapa River

This sighting comes a little more than a month after another whale, dubbed Willapa Willy at the time swam farther up the river, a large fresh water tributary to Willapa Bay. That gray whale died April 4.

A whale was in the Willapa River at around 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the vicinity of the Raymond Airport, multiple north county residents report.

This sighting comes a little more than a month after another whale, dubbed Willapa Willy at the time, swam farther up the river, a large fresh water tributary to Willapa Bay. That gray whale died April 4.

A researcher with the Cascadia Research Collective asks anyone who obtains photos or video of the May 7 whale to call them at 360-791-9555. They have been tracking the ongoing deaths of Pacific Northwest whales and examining them to determine why they are dying. In most cases, the cause is malnutrition.

Do not try to approach whales closely in boats. Report strandings of any marine mammal species to the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network hotline at 1-866-767-6114.