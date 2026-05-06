Savor Seabrook Food Wine Festival on Saturday, May 16

Join Seabrook on Saturday, May 16,11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Market Street for Savor Seabrook, a lively coastal celebration of Washington wine, craft beer, and thoughtfully paired bites.

Set against the backdrop of Seabrook’s walkable town center, this 21+ festival invites you to sip, stroll, and settle into a day shaped by great flavors, live music, and easy conversation. Presented in partnership with The Stowaway Wine Bar, the event brings together an exceptional lineup of winemakers, brewers, and culinary creatives for a true taste of the Pacific Northwest.

A curated taste of Washington

This year’s festival features an expanded collection of standout wineries and craft breweries from across the state, from Walla Walla favorites to rising labels worth discovering.

Participating wineries and breweries include:

Balboa Winery

Palencia Wine Company / Monarcha Winery

Five Star Cellars

Two Vintners

Foundation Cellars

Ragaire

Pepper Bridge Winery

Amavi Cellars

Willow Crest Winery

LDT

Guardian Cellars

Matthews Winery

EFESTĒ

DeLille Cellars

Walla Walla Vintners

Upchurch Vineyard

Fidelitas Winery

Cairdeas Winery

Hyatt Vineyards Winery

Mount Olympus Brewing Co.

Expect a wide range of pours, from bold reds and structured blends to bright whites and seasonal releases, alongside local craft beers that round out the experience.

Savor Seabrook goes beyond the glass with interactive tasting moments designed to deepen the experience.

Throughout the festival, explore a curated pairing experience made up of themed tasting stations, each highlighting a different flavor profile. Move between stations featuring artisan cheeses, bright, acidic elements like pickled vegetables and citrus, savory, umami-forward bites like mushrooms and cured meats, and crudos with herbs and olive oil.

Sweet moments are covered, too, with artisan chocolates from Bon Chocolats, offering rich, small-batch creations that pair beautifully with both wine and conversation.

For those looking for something more substantial, visit Seabrook’s food booth, The Reserve Tasting Board, for a heartier five-course experience designed to highlight bold flavors and thoughtful pairings:

Bright & Acid — Citrus-dressed Dungeness crab, pickled fennel, herb oil

Coastal Raw — Hamachi crudo, olive oil, citrus

Fat & Salt — Whipped ricotta, olive oil, grilled bread

Fire & Smoke — Tamarind-glazed grilled pork

Sweet Finish — Strawberry, basil, balsamic

Chef and cookbook author Michela Tartaglia joins this year’s festival with a dedicated booth featuring her Lasagna alla Boscaiola. As the owner of Pasta Casalinga in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, her cooking blends traditional Italian techniques with the seasonal ingredients of the Pacific Northwest, creating dishes that feel both refined and approachable. She’ll also be featured earlier in the day at a 10 a.m. meet-the-author event at Town Hall as part of the Beachside Author Series. Be sure to reserve your free spot in advance.

Live music, lounge spaces and the market

Set the tone for the day with live performances from 90’s Rewind, bringing a nostalgic, high-energy soundtrack to Market Street.

Between tastings, settle into comfortable lounge areas designed for gathering, relaxing, and enjoying a glass at your own pace. Slow down to catch up with friends or take a break between pours.

Be sure to wander through the curated themed marketplace, where a mix of vendors will offer specialty goods and provisions, including fresh pasta and signature Rossodoro tomato sauce from Michela Tartaglia. From pantry staples to small-batch finds, it’s a natural extension of the tasting experience and a chance to bring a bit of Savor Seabrook home.

Festival schedule

10 a.m. — Meet-the-author event with Michela Tartaglia at Town Hall (Beachside Author Series)

11 a.m. — VIP early access and featured winemaker experience inside The Stowaway Wine Bar

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Live music and festival activities on Market Street

Noon to 4 p.m. — Wine and beer tastings, food vendors open (VIP + General Admission)

Tickets and what’s included

VIP Admission — $98

Early entry, exclusive pours, and access to special tasting experiences

General Admission — $70

Festival entry, commemorative tasting glass, and a set number of tasting tickets

Additional tasting tickets available onsite

Designated Driver Admission — $50

Festival entry plus a complimentary flatbread and non-alcoholic beverage