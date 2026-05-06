Elma police investigating ATM burglary at 5th Street laundry mat

The burglar donned this mask during the attempted ATM burglary.

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Police are on the lookout for this Nissan pickup.

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A burglar attempting to pull money out of an Elma ATM on Monday.

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The Elma Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in an attempted ATM burglary.

On Monday, May 4, a white adult male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and mask attempted to break into an ATM machine at 5th Street laundry mat.

The suspect was seen driving a gray 1990’s model Nissan pickup with unknown Oregon license plates displayed in the rear window.

“Help us keep our community safe — criminal activity will not be tolerated in Elma,” said Chief Tracy Gay.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the suspect or vehicle, please contact Grays Harbor 911 non-emergency dispatch at 360-533-8765, the Elma Police Department at 360-482-3131, message us directly, or email chief@cityofelma.com.